Saginaw County Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Minors

A Flint family is suing the Michigan State Police for being traumatized during a raid on their home on April 21, 2021. The lawsuit alleges state police barged into the home that evening without warning. A mother, grandmother and three children ages 14, 10 and three were in the home at the time. One of the family members was pulled from the shower. The suit claims police held the family in the living room at gunpoint, with none of the officers wearing body cameras. Police then realized they were in the wrong house and left.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO