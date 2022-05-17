Saginaw County Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Minors

Greenleaf Trust, an independent Michigan-chartered, trust-only bank and wealth management firm, announced the opening of its newest office in Midland. The firm also announced the hire of Jennifer West to serve as Managing Director of Greenleaf Trust’s Great Lakes Bay Region. Located at 117 E. Main St., the new office will house a client centric team to provide holistic wealth management, trust administration, and retirement plan administration solutions. They’ll also collaborate with Greenleaf Trust’s independent in-house research team, which is a key element of the firm’s ability to provide services driven exclusively by each client’s unique needs and goals. The trust manages more than 17 billion dollars in assets.
