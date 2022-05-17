ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Saginaw County Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Minors

By News Desk
wsgw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brant Township man is looking at a hefty prison sentence if convicted in three criminal sexual conduct cases. On Thursday, May...

www.wsgw.com

wsgw.com

Cows Die in Hit-and-Run Crash in Saginaw County

Police in Thomas Township are investigating the death of cows found along the side of a road. A driver crashed into and killed two cows Tuesday, May 17 around 10:00 p.m. in the area of Gratiot Rd. and Georgian Terrace. A Jeep believed to be involved in the crash was found nearby without a driver. The dead cows were returned to their owners.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

State Police Sued Over Wrongful Entry

A Flint family is suing the Michigan State Police for being traumatized during a raid on their home on April 21, 2021. The lawsuit alleges state police barged into the home that evening without warning. A mother, grandmother and three children ages 14, 10 and three were in the home at the time. One of the family members was pulled from the shower. The suit claims police held the family in the living room at gunpoint, with none of the officers wearing body cameras. Police then realized they were in the wrong house and left.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Men Injured in Motorcycle Crash, Woman Killed

Alcohol may be a factor in a crash that left a woman dead and two men injured. Police say the Saginaw men, ages 52 and 36, were heading south on M-66 near Hall Rd. in Ionia County on motorcycles around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15. A 53-year-old Ionia County woman was a passenger on one of the bikes. The riders stopped to make a left turn into a private drive when they were struck from behind by a Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 34-year-old Ionia man. Police say the man may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Killer charged with heading $2 million COVID scam from behind bars

A Corona, California woman serving a life sentence for helping murder her mother in 2001 was charged with leading a group that defrauded the state out of millions in unemployment insurance benefits, CBS Los Angeles reports. The Department of Justice charged 13 defendants, five of whom were arrested, for the...
CORONA, CA
County
Saginaw County, MI
City
Brant Township, MI
Saginaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wsgw.com

Fire Sparked at Wild Woods of Terror

A fire broke out at a haunted Kochville Township attraction early Wednesday, May 18. Fire fighters from several departments were dispatched to 7500 Venoy Rd. around 1:10 a.m. for a fire at the Wild Woods of Terror. Crews found a fully involved structure fire upon arrival. It isn’t clear if any of the surround forested area caught fire as well. No injuries were reported.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Three-Story Vacant Saginaw Building In Unstable Condition After Fire

A look inside 800 Genessee Ave, the former the former Straight Gate Ministries, after Thursday's fire (Photo 5-19-2022- Ric Antonio; WSGW) Saginaw Fire Chief Tom Raines says a three-story vacant building is lucky to still be standing after a fire just before 11:30 this morning. Raines says fire crews were...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Township Soccer Tournament This Weekend

The “Michigan State Cup” soccer playoff tournament games take place in Saginaw Township this weekend. Traffic is expected to be heavy both May 21 and 22 on McCarty Rd. between Mackinaw and Bay roads, as players and their families head in and out of the Saginaw Township Soccer Association complex. Organizers say drivers in the area should expect delays and periodic gridlock all weekend.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Bay City’s Linn St. Closing For Summer Events

Mode's Tavern on Linn St. between Midland st. and Vermont st. (Photo 5-16-2022, Ric Antonio; WSGW) Bay City is preparing to close Linn st. between Midland st. and Vermont st. as part of its feet on the street program. Discussion by City Commissioners got a bit heated after the issue...
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Bay City Commissioners Talk $4M in Lead Line Replacements for 2023

(WSGW File Photo; Bay City Hall) At this week’s Bay City Commissioners meeting, officials discussed the 2022/2023 fiscal year water and sewer budget as well as funding for plans to replace the city’s lead water lines with lines made from copper. Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act,...
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Northern Michigan Wildfire Now 98% Contained

The Blue Lakes Fire in the northeastern Lower Peninsula is now 98% contained. As a result, all road closures in the fire area have been lifted. The stretch of the Black River that was previously closed has also been opened. However, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources still is working...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
wsgw.com

Consumers to Buy Solar Power in Genesee County

A new solar farm under development in Genesee County is one of two that will add 300 megawatts of electricity to the Consumers Energy grid. The utility announced plans Wednesday, May 18 to purchase electricity from new projects in Genesee and Hillsdale counties, which combined will be able to power about 150,000 homes. Ranger Power of Chicago is developing the $200 million Confluence Solar project in Genesee County’s Flushing and Montrose townships. The solar farm is expected to begin generating electricity by the end of 2024.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wsgw.com

Greenleaf Trust Opens New Midland Location

Greenleaf Trust, an independent Michigan-chartered, trust-only bank and wealth management firm, announced the opening of its newest office in Midland. The firm also announced the hire of Jennifer West to serve as Managing Director of Greenleaf Trust’s Great Lakes Bay Region. Located at 117 E. Main St., the new office will house a client centric team to provide holistic wealth management, trust administration, and retirement plan administration solutions. They’ll also collaborate with Greenleaf Trust’s independent in-house research team, which is a key element of the firm’s ability to provide services driven exclusively by each client’s unique needs and goals. The trust manages more than 17 billion dollars in assets.
MIDLAND, MI
wsgw.com

Draft of new congressional districts in New York state released

NEW YORK – A court appointed expert released a draft of new congressional maps for New York state. The maps would help Republicans by creating five districts that lean GOP and at least four others where Republicans would be competitive. The reworked maps also change the equation in Democratic...
U.S. POLITICS
wsgw.com

Florida governor signs bill banning protesting outside of homes

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday that prohibits “picketing and protesting” outside someone’s private residence. The news comes following a wave of protests over abortion rights, many of which have taken place outside lawmakers’ communities and homes. The law makes it a second-degree misdemeanor...
FLORIDA STATE
wsgw.com

Bear Spotted in Midland Yard

A family in Midland experienced a close encounter of the wild kind Tuesday, May 17. Aaron and Lou Ann Holland spotted a bear in their yard, close to their house, feeding from one of their bird feeders during the evening hours. The bear tore the feeder down before heading away from the property. The Hollands called 9-1-1, with Midland County Central Dispatch telling them a bear has been sighted in the area.
MIDLAND, MI
wsgw.com

Midland Center for the Arts Announces Plans for Major Renovation

The Midland Center for the Arts has announced a $47 million renovation, calling it “a transformational project that will reimagine the way art and science intersect in Michigan.” The center has secured $34 million for the project through foundation grants. A capital campaign called “Center of Possibility” is working to raise the rest.
MIDLAND, MI

