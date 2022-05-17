ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham Defeats Wellesley 10-0

By editor
 3 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High softball team shut out Wellesley at home today, May 16. The Flyers won in 5 innings 10-0. Framingham is...

Watertown News

Watertown’s Andrade Will Play Div. I College Football at ACC School

Watertown High School football standout Mason Andrade will be headed to play in the ACC next fall after being offered a spot on the Wake Forest football team. The senior rushed for 1,575 yards in the fall, was named the Middlesex League MVP, and made the Boston Globe’s All-Scholastic team. While it looked like he was going to play at an NCAA Div. II school in Massachusetts, he able to get a spot on a Div. I Power 5 Conference school.
WATERTOWN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Places Third at Tenacity Challenge

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High competed in the Tenacity Challenge at Bedford High on April 30. The 8-member team consisted of Gaina Jean Pierre, Bernide Bernadeau, Maya Jacobs, Michelda Charles, Tyaisha Abdul-Aziz, Natalie Blue , Mahalia Cullen, Ky McGee. The Flyers finished third in the history argument challenge. Tenacity Challenge...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Athletics To Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Title IX

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Athletic Department is holding a special event to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Title IX is a federal civil rights law that passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. It prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government, including athletics.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, May 19, 2022

1 Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and Chief Financial Officer Louise Miller will hold a public meeting to discuss the proposed FY23 water and wastewater (sewer) rate increases tonight at 6 in the Blumer Room in the Memorial Building. The public may attend in person or via Zoom. Spanish, Portuguese, and ASL interpreting services will be available. Zoom information is found here (passcode: 496996).
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Noche De Fiesta Coming To Downtown Framingham July 23

FRAMINGHAM – Noche De Fiesta is planned for downtown Framingham on Saturday, July 23. The first-ever summer block party will take place on Lexington Street from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Co-hosted by the Framingham Public Library Foundation and the City of Framingham Public Library, the fiesta will feature a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Maureen (Dunn) Grenga, 80

ASHLAND – Maureen A. (Dunn) Grenga 80, of Ashland, formerly of Framingham and Naples, passed away on May 13, 2022 peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of her late husband John S. Grenga, Mother to Lauren M. Covell of Naples, FL, and Michael S. Covell (Nancy), and grandmother to Alexander, Chloe and Blake of Ashland, Stephen F. Covell of North Reading, and Paul J. Covell of Tampa, FL, her stepchildren, Jennifer G. Grenga of Madison, TN, Jeff C. Grenga of Nashville, TN. and Julie S. Grenga of Madison, TN, and lastly her precious cat Fergie.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Barbara Leacu, 75

ASHLAND – Barbara A Leacu, 75, a lifelong resident of Ashland passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, May 15, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Herve and Delia (Krauchune) Beaudoin. She was the wife of the late William M Leacu, and sister to the late...
ASHLAND, MA
hockeyjournal.com

Best of New England: Focusing on ’05 prospects at top of initial rankings

The 2005 birth year in New England is top heavy with three stars from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program leading the way before the group slims out quickly. Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.), Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) and Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.) are the top three forwards and are all committed to Boston College. It’s not as if there aren’t good players in the birth year after them, but it’s certainly not as deep as many others in recent years, particularly the '01s and '04s.
BOSTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Photos: HHS athletes announce college commitments

Seven Hopkinton High School senior student athletes announced their college commitments at a signing ceremony Wednesday. A number of other seniors announced their decisions at a ceremony last fall.
HOPKINTON, MA
millburysutton.com

Contenders for Miss Massachusetts title pay a visit to Millbury

MILLBURY -- Miss Massachusetts local titleholders, representing areas from across the commonwealth, met Saturday, May 14, at the Charles F. Minney VFW Post for orientation. Following orientation, a reception was held for the titleholders, family and friends sponsored by the Friends of the Asa Waters Mansion and the Millbury Women's Club.
MILLBURY, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Massachusetts

If you love to eat seafood then you know that sometimes it can be hard to find a place that knows how to prepare delicious seafood dishes. And while all of us could make them at home, there is something about going at a restaurant and enjoying a nice plate of food with your friends and family, or even by yourself. It might be the food or it might just be the fact that you are being served. Either way, that food just hits different! And because we want you to have an amazing experience when you are eating out, we have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
