ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Passenger dies during Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Nashville

By Lucas Wright, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QyaDY_0fglzXnX00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — A passenger died while on a flight to Nashville on Monday, Nexstar’s WKRN has confirmed.

The flight arrived at Nashville International Airport at around 3 p.m. from Seattle, Washington.

A viewer shared video of the body being removed from the Alaska Airlines plane Monday afternoon.

ALSO ON WJBF: Frontier passenger duct-taped after assault on flight attendants sentenced to jail

In the video, officials with the medical examiner’s office can be seen carrying a gurney with the body off the plane.

In a statement to WKRN, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said, in part: “Our hearts are with the family, and out of respect for their privacy we will not be sharing any more details.”

There is no word on the identity of the deceased. The cause of death has not yet been released by the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Car drives through home in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homeowners were shocked to discover a vehicle in their living room on Thursday morning. A Ford SUV drove up a grass hill off Coley Davis Drive in Bellevue and smashed through one of the condominiums. Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Nearby driver injured in shootout on I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 53-year-old man has been injured on Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon in a shooting he was not a part of. Metro Police said the drivers of two vehicles, a black pickup truck and a white sedan, were reportedly firing shots at one another on I-65 North near Trinity Lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Nashville, TN
Sports
fox17.com

Businesses react to Monday's violent beating in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A manager was beaten so badly at Joe's Crab Shack on Second Avenue near Broadway that he ended up in the hospital. This beating happened on Monday night and court documents state security camera footage shows the suspect punching the manager 14 times in the head before getting off the victim and running away.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Alleged burglars hit more than 80 businesses across Nashville with sledgehammers, crowbars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to Metro Nashville Police, detectives assigned to all eight precincts continue to work to identify three male suspects responsible for more than 80 business burglaries, primarily restaurants, in which they quickly make entry by smashing through windows and doors before going directly to offices and registers and fleeing with cash and small safes.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Flight Attendants#Accident#Wkrn#Frontier#Nexstar Media Inc
mcnewstn.com

Family concern reveals grim discovery in South Pittsburg

South Pittsburg, Tenn. – South Pittsburg Police Department (SPPD) was dispatched to a home on Old Jasper Road for a call for a well checkup for a resident after family members were unable to get an answer at the home’s door. The South Pittsburg Fire Department and Puckett EMS also joined the SPPD on the scene to provide any services should they be necessary.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WSMV

Students react to fatal MTSU shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University students were surprised Wednesday following a fatal shooting following a high school graduation at Murphy Center on campus. College juniors Madi Konet and her roommate Marisa Stramagila told News4 they were moving into their new dorm on the MTSU campus Wednesday, preparing...
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

8 Pop-Up Dinner Experiences Around Nashville Not to Miss

Between seasonally rotating menus, one-time pop-up events, and elaborate pairing experiences, no two meals in Nashville need to be alike. For culinary adventurers, foraging enthusiasts, and wine lovers, the Nashville area has a lineup of limited-access culinary experiences that are not to be missed this season. We are grateful to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Residents call for changes at dangerous Smyrna intersection

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smyrna intersection has seen its fair share of accidents, some of them deadly, and now a woman living in La Vergne is calling for more to be done about it. Smyrna officials said since Oct. 16, 2020, there have been 34 crashes at the intersection...
SMYRNA, TN
WJBF

WJBF

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy