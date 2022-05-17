A motorcycle accident on Nevada 341 and Lousetown Road led to a fatality (Reno, NV)

One person was killed after a traffic collision Sunday afternoon in Nevada.

As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at about 3:15 p.m. on Nevada 341 and Lousetown Road. It is unknown if any other vehicles were involved in the accident. The circumstances surrounding the crash also remain unclear.

The highway was closed down in both directions while crews worked at the scene. The identity of the deceased will be released once the next of kin is notified. No further details are available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

