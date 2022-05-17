7 people hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

Seven people received injuries following a suspected DUI crash Sunday morning in Las Vegas.

As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place on Greenmoor Lane and Pavilion Center Drive in Summerlin. Authorities actively responded to the scene after getting reports of the crash at around 10:45 a.m.

On arrival, the responders took the seven victims to a hospital with non-serious injuries. Officials believe that one of the motorists was impaired at the time of the wreck. It is unknown how many vehicles in total were involved in the accident. No other information is available.

An investigation is ongoing.

