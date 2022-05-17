ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

7 people hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Alex Arman
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0fglwskN00

Seven people received injuries following a suspected DUI crash Sunday morning in Las Vegas.

As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place on Greenmoor Lane and Pavilion Center Drive in Summerlin. Authorities actively responded to the scene after getting reports of the crash at around 10:45 a.m.

On arrival, the responders took the seven victims to a hospital with non-serious injuries. Officials believe that one of the motorists was impaired at the time of the wreck. It is unknown how many vehicles in total were involved in the accident. No other information is available.

An investigation is ongoing.

May 17, 2022

Comments / 2

Related
Nationwide Report

55-year-old man in critical condition, Serena Mueller hurt after a pedestrian crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On late Tuesday night, a 55-year-old man suffered critical injuries while Serena Mueller was hospitalized following a suspected DUI crash near the UNLV campus in Las Vegas. The auto-pedestrian collision was reported at about 11:36 p.m. on Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway. According to the investigation reports, a Toyota Corolla and Ford F-150 were involved in an accident. While the two drivers were out of their vehicles checking the damage, a Toyota Camry crashed into the Ford pickup truck from behind.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

1 person in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday evening, one person suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road. The early reports showed that a vehicle struck one person for undetermined reasons. On arrival, medical personnel rushed the pedestrian to a local hospital in critical condition.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

Child hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of the valley (Las Vegas, NV)

A child received injuries after getting struck by a vehicle Tuesday on the east side of the valley. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place on Nellis near Desert Inn at around 8:43 p.m. The child was rushed Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries. An update later said that the child had non-fatal injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the accident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Las Vegas Metro Police ID man held in Calif. in Dotty’s manager’s death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have identified a man with a criminal history who was arrested in Southern California in the death of a Las Vegas slot machine parlor manager trying to stop a purse snatching. Police said Wednesday that 28-year-old Samuel Schmid of Las Vegas was arrested late Monday in the Riverside County city of Desert Hot Springs. Court records show that Schmid was sought on a murder warrant in the May 11 death of 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina. Police allege that Schmid put a stolen Mercedes SUV in reverse and ran over Gibellina after she went outside the Dotty’s slot parlor to confront him about a purse stolen from a video gambling machine patron.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident
news3lv.com

Juvenile dead after incident with vehicle in eastern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident between a vehicle and a juvenile Monday afternoon. At approximately, 3:16 p.m., officers responded to the 6300 block of Pavestone Lane, near Charleston and Hollywood after a report of a vehicle accident with a child. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Nationwide Report

9-year-old boy dead after being run over by a car driven by her mother in northeast Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Monday afternoon, a 9-year-old boy lost his life after getting struck by a car in a residential neighborhood in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place at about 3:16 p.m. in the 6300 block of Pavestone Lane, near Charleston and Hollywood Boulevards. The early reports showed that a 9-year-old boy was running alongside his mother who was driving a red car.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One person arrested in connection to deadly robbery at local Dotty's

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly robbery that killed the manager of a local Dotty's. Police have confirmed that one person has been arrested in Southern California in connection to the case Monday night. He is currently awaiting extradition to Nevada,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy