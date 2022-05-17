31-year-old Desean Bohanon killed after a rollover crash near Lovelock (Lovelock, NV)

Officials identified 31-year-old Desean Bohanon, of Oakland, as the man who lost his life following a rollover accident on May 5 near Lovelock.

The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 80 at about 7:42 a.m. According to the investigation reports, 31-year-old Desean Bohanon was driving a silver 2020 Honda Civic westbound on I-80 when his car swerved into the center dirt median, struck a culvert and flipped.

Desean Bohanon was reportedly not buckled at the time of the collision and was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. No other information has been provided.

An investigation is continuing.

May 17, 2022

Source: KOLO TV Reno