Lovelock, NV

31-year-old Desean Bohanon killed after a rollover crash near Lovelock (Lovelock, NV)

By Alex Arman
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
Officials identified 31-year-old Desean Bohanon, of Oakland, as the man who lost his life following a rollover accident on May 5 near Lovelock.

The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 80 at about 7:42 a.m. According to the investigation reports, 31-year-old Desean Bohanon was driving a silver 2020 Honda Civic westbound on I-80 when his car swerved into the center dirt median, struck a culvert and flipped.

Desean Bohanon was reportedly not buckled at the time of the collision and was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. No other information has been provided.

An investigation is continuing.

May 17, 2022

Source: KOLO TV Reno

KOLO TV Reno

Injuries reported in rollover along I-80 near Verdi

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - Emergency crews responded Wednesday to an injury crash on I-80 westbound near Verdi. It was reported just after 11 a.m. May 18, 2022. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. The crash caused slowdowns along I-80, but traffic appeared to be moving smoothly by...
VERDI, NV
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Arturo Espinosa dead after a single-car crash near Spaghetti Bowl in Reno (Reno, NV)

Authorities identified 27-year-old Arturo Espinosa, of Sparks, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on May 8 in Reno. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 80 eastbound approaching the I-580 transition ramp in Reno a little before 4 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a black 2009 Pontiac G6 Sedan was heading east on I-80 approaching the I-580 transition ramp in the third travel lane.
RENO, NV
eastcountytoday.net

Three Injured in Crash on Lone Tree Way in Antioch

On Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a vehicle crash in the City of Antioch that left three people injured. The crash occurred at 10:02 am at Lone Tree Way and Golf Course Road where a three-vehicle crash injured 3 people, including two who were critical and another who sustained major injuries. At least one person was trapped in the vehicle. A total of three AMR units were requested to the scene and multiple lanes were blocked.
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Lovelock Lrb#Honda#Kolo Tv Reno
SFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: Multiple People Shot Inside Car Near I-580

Multiple people were shot Wednesday night in Oakland in a freeway shooting that led to a crash near I-580 and Seminary Avenue. CHP officers thought they were responding to a crash scene, and they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside an overturned car near the freeway off-ramp. [KRON4 / KTVU]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crash ejects driver, passengers from vehicle in San Martin; 1 dead

SAN MARTIN -- A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle collision Sunday in the unincorporated Santa Clara County community of San Martin, California Highway Patrol officials said. Lorenzo Castillo of San Martin died in the collision at Center Avenue and East Middle Avenue sometime before CHP officers were notified of it at 12:50 p.m. A man was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu south on Center Avenue approaching the intersection with East Middle Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the CHP. The front of Chevy hit the left side of a 2001 Ford F-150, ejecting its three occupants, 12, 57 and 69 years old, CHP officials said. Castillo was one of them.The two others occupants in the pickup truck as well as the driver and passenger of the Malibu were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to major. CHP officers suspect drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the collision. Anyone with information about it was asked to please call Officer Polkownikow at (408) 848-2324.
SAN MARTIN, CA
Nationwide Report

24-year-old Jakob Wingfield dead after a two-vehicle collision in Dayton (Dayton, NV)

Authorities identified 24-year-old Jakob Wingfield as the man who lost his life following a head-on collision on May 7 in Dayton. The fatal car crash took place at about 2:21 p.m. on U.S. 50 near Riverboat Road. According to the investigation reports, 24-year-old Jakob Wingfield, of Dayton, was driving a white 2000 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan westbound on U.S. 50 approaching Riverboat Road.
DAYTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Photos released of suspects in Scheel’s robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted in connection with a robbery at Scheel’s. It happened April 19, 2022 around 2:30 p.m. Police released photos of the suspects. They were seen leaving in a grey Pontiac sedan...
SPARKS, NV
CBS San Francisco

Oakland woman among 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash near Stockton

STOCKTON – Three people died Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 12 near Stockton, a spokesperson for the Stockton California Highway Patrol said. Officers said at about 4:19 p.m., a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was driving eastbound on State Route 12 east of Peatland Road. According to witness reports, the car was traveling at about 100 mph when it moved to the dirt and gravel shoulder. The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Oakland woman, reportedly lost control of the vehicle after veering into the shoulder and then swerved back into the eastbound lane, where she collided with...
STOCKTON, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Prosecutor Charged After DUI Arrest

A Sonoma County prosecutor who was arrested for DUI last month is being charged with two misdemeanors. In a case being handled by the California Attorney General’s office, Deputy District Attorney Jenica Popik Leonard is facing two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol. On April 15th, Leonard rear ended a vehicle at the intersection of College and Mendocino avenues. Police responded and conducted a field sobriety test that showed Leonard’s blood alcohol content was nearly four times the state’s legal limit. Leonard was placed on administrative leave following the crash.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Driver killed in head-on crash identified

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police released more information Monday in a head-on crash in Dayton. It happened Saturday, May 7, 022 around 2:21 p.m. on U.S. 50 near Riverboat Road. Troopers said 24-year-old Jakob Wingfield of Dayton was driving a white 2000 Volkswagen Jetta sedan westbound on U.S....
DAYTON, NV
KTVU FOX 2

Minivan driver kills elderly man in San Jose parking lot

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Toyota minivan driver struck and killed an elderly man who was walking through a parking lot in San Jose, police said. Neither the elderly man nor the driver was identified. San Jose said the man's death marks the 19th pedestrian fatality of 2022. Compared to...
SAN JOSE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Alamo man arrested with loaded firearm after crashing into Auburn stop sign

An Alamo man was arrested May 13 on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm following a crash in Auburn. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Luther Road and Taylor Lane after a vehicle crashed into a stop sign. The Sheriff’s Office reported upon deputies’ arrival, they viewed the driver attempting to drive off the curb he was stuck on and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle when they asked the driver, identified as John Husokowski, 41, to step out.
AUBURN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Distracted driving to blame for 2-vehicle crash on Pyramid

SPARSK, Nev. (KOLO) - A two-vehicle crash on northbound Pyramid blocked traffic early Monday morning. According to Nevada State Police, it was caused by distracted driving. It was reported just after 5 a.m. on May 16, 2022. Troopers say a driver rear-ended another vehicle near Disc Drive. REMSA was called...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
