Marshall, TX

Marshall native and hero dies trying to stop church shooting

By Christa Swanson
 2 days ago

MARSHALL, Texas ( KTAL/KSHV ) – A man from Marshall, Texas, died heroically trying to stop a shooter at a church in California Sunday.

Dr. John Cheng tackled gunman David Chou after he opened fire on the church during a lunch banquet following a morning service at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, California. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes told KTLA he was shot and killed in the process.

He graduated from Marshall High School in 1987 and was a beloved member of the community. He later moved to California, where he worked as a doctor serving the residents of Aliso Viejo and the surrounding communities.

A statement from Marshall ISD Monday night said:

“Marshall ISD mourns the loss of Dr. John Cheng, family man, friend, hero and class of 1987 MHS graduate. Prayers will continue to be lifted for his family and friends as well as all of those touched by this tragedy.”

Five other people were also wounded by gunfire in the attack. Chou was targeting the Taiwanese community that held services at the church.

