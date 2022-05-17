Putney Farmers’ Market Opens May 29

We have a mild and humid afternoon to wrap up our weekend. Still above average, our highs are staying in the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday. We don’t get nearly as hot as yesterday when we broke new heat records, from northern New England and into the south. Manchester, New Hampshire, saw 91 after having 81 as its highest temperature on record back in 2018. Our high in Boston tied our previous 86 degree mark of 1979 and on it goes to other cities across the region.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO