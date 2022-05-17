Washington Woman Ordered Probation for Lee County Burglary

In an awful driveway accident, a 2-year-old child in Baxter, Iowa was killed by a pickup truck that was in reverse while the child was riding on a tricycle. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department reported the accident yesterday morning though it actually happened on Monday, according to KCCI. The sheriff's office reports that the accident happened around 9:10 a.m. on Monday morning in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department says the child was hit by a pickup that was backing out of the garage.

BAXTER, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO