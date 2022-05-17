ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IA

Washington Woman Ordered Probation for Lee County Burglary

By Sam McIntosh
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Washington woman recently pleaded guilty to a lesser offense in South Lee County. Fifty-one year-old My Hanh Nguyen was originally charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony....

Western Iowa Today

Man Accused of Assaulting Deputy Captured

(Moravia, IA) – The search is over for a man accused of severely injuring a sheriff’s deputy in Appanoose County. David Boley was found Tuesday afternoon in a home in Centerville, along with his wife, Cristina. The manhunt began after authorities say Boley struck Appanoose County Deputy Gary Buckallew in the head on Saturday, causing several injuries. Boley is facing several charges, including assault causing serious injury, disarming a peace officer of a dangerous weapon, possession of meth, drug distribution to a person under 18, sexual abuse, incest, and child endangerment. His wife is charged with aiding and abetting burglary and child endangerment.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Burlington man sentenced to 10 years in prison for firearm, drug charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced Tuesday to 120 months, or 10 years, in federal prison on drug and firearm charges. Laroy Dashun Redmond, 29, plead guilty on Jan. 3 to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and less than 50 kilograms of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a media release.
BURLINGTON, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Charged With Harassment

An Ottumwa man is facing harassment charges stemming from an incident on May 11. According to court documents, at around 7:33 p.m. on May 11, 65 year old George Edward Dennison made contact with an unnamed victim at a residence on Evergreen Street in Ottumwa. The report states that Dennison threatened to shoot the victim with a bow and arrow. He additionally threatened to pour gasoline throughout the house and burn the house down with the victim inside. As a result of this incident, a warrant for Dennison’s arrest was issued.
OTTUMWA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man accused of shooting Linn County deputy asks for trial delay

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The man accused of shooting a Linn County deputy during a convenience store robbery last summer wants his trial pushed back again. Stanley Donahue's attempted murder trial is set for July 12. Now he says a potential start witness in the state's case should be prohibited from identifying him at trial, saying the witness may have initially misidentified Donahue as the robber.
LINN COUNTY, IA
khqa.com

Quincy man sentenced to federal prison for drug distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was sentenced on Thursday to 60 months in prison followed by 48 months of supervised release after he was found guilty of distributing more than five grams of 99% pure methamphetamine on two occasions in Quincy. On January 29, 2019, Warren Mason,...
QUINCY, IL
KBUR

Two Keokuk men arrested for distribution of drugs

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrests of two Keokuk men on Felony drug charges. 41-year-old Darnell Cochran of Keokuk was arrested on May 12th, 2022 in the 200 block of North 5th St. in Keokuk. Cochran is charged with two counts of Delivery of Controlled Substances, Possession with the Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, and Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense.
KEOKUK, IA
KCCI.com

Court documents detail David Boley’s arrest after multi-day search

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — The multi-day search forDavid Boley ended on Tuesday afternoon after the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant at the Centerville residence of Cristina Boley, the wife of David Boley. Court documents show it all started on Saturday. Boley tried to hide a stolen tractor...
CENTERVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Riverside woman charged after alleged Walmart theft

A Riverside woman who had been previously trespassed from an Iowa City store was arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise. Staff at the Walmart on Highway 1 West were aware that 45-year-old Veronica Gatlin had previously been trespassed and called police around 8:20 Monday night after allegedly seeing her stuffing items into her purse. The officer verified that the trespass was given to Gatlin on July 10th last year, and saw her with concealed bottles of wine underneath the wallet in her purse.
RIVERSIDE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect punched victim, took her phone, ran off

A 24-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he punched a victim in the face and took her cell phone. Benjamin Bruner faces a felony charge of second-degree robbery, court records say. On Wednesday, May 11, shortly before 8:45 a.m., Davenport Police were dispatched to Mother Hubbard’s, 3636...
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Iowa Toddler Killed on Tricycle in Driveway Accident

In an awful driveway accident, a 2-year-old child in Baxter, Iowa was killed by a pickup truck that was in reverse while the child was riding on a tricycle. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department reported the accident yesterday morning though it actually happened on Monday, according to KCCI. The sheriff's office reports that the accident happened around 9:10 a.m. on Monday morning in the 3000 block of Fairman Avenue in Baxter. The Marshall County Sheriff's Department says the child was hit by a pickup that was backing out of the garage.
BAXTER, IA
Public Safety
ottumwaradio.com

Eldon Man Charged In Saturday Burglary

An Eldon man is facing several charges related to an alleged burglary on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release, on Saturday, May 14, at around 3:38 p.m., the Ottumwa Police Department responded to a reported burglary at a residence on Taft Circle in Ottumwa. It was reported that a male suspect had forced entry into a back door to the residence and threatened the victim with a handgun.
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Woman Accused of Driving Drunk with Children in Car

An Ottumwa woman was arrested after police say she was driving drunk with her children in the vehicle. 33-year-old Maibel Delgado Rodriguez has been charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, a Class C felony, and operating while under the influence (first offense), a serious misdemeanor. According to...
OTTUMWA, IA
khqa.com

Co-founder of Quincy tiny homes organization indicted

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA/WTAD) — One of the founders of a Quincy-based organization that builds tiny homes for veterans, who was forced out last year, has been indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury. Mark Lawrence was indicted last Thursday by the Grand Jury on counts of Theft of $100-500,000,...
QUINCY, IL
KEYC

Iowa man sentenced to 18 years in prison for drug trafficking, gun charges

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - A man from Ames, Iowa was sentenced to prison last Thursday. Lonnie Allen Hill, 53, was sentenced to 18 years for charges such as possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. In an investigation with Marshall County Sheriff’s Office,...
AMES, IA
KIMT

Suspect in two Cedar Rapids murders is arrested in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man wanted for two killings in Linn County has been arrested in Davenport. U.S. Marshals apprehended Kazius Jarekaiser Childress, 20, and took him to the Scott County Jail on Tuesday. Childress was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of going armed with intent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Tuesday, May 17, 2022

05/16/22 – 11:22 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of 15th Street and Avenue G. 05/16/22 – 11:33 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 1400 block of 35th Street.
FORT MADISON, IA
1650thefan.com

Body Found in Waterloo

A woman’s body was found by a mushroom hunter over the weekend in northeast Waterloo. Waterloo Police began a death investigation late Sunday afternoon after morel mushroom hunters found a body in a field east of Logan Avenue and East Donald Street. It appeared to investigators that the body had been there for quite some time. It’s not known if any foul play is suspected. The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy and police are waiting on the results.
WATERLOO, IA

