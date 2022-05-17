Jake Daniels: Why Blackpool player's decision to come out as gay matters

The tears in Mark Noble’s eyes were the greatest testament to a local icon who remained untainted by a mercenary world. Football is no stranger to emotional farewells, and there were the usual soppy montages, standing ovations, speeches and laps of honour as West Ham said goodbye to their captain on Sunday. But Noble’s retirement, after 18 years as a professional at West Ham, marks more than just the end of an era for an individual and, perhaps, even a club too. There has always been a cultish admiration for football’s one-club men. They are depicted as the last bastions...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO