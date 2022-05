The gunman who killed 10 people in a racially-motivated mass shooting in the Buffalo, New York on Saturday appeared to have racist slogans daubed on his weapon, according to stills from a video of the attack. The gunman entered the busy Tops Friendly Market area in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in the state’s second-largest city, in a predominantly Black neighbourhood, and shot 13 people, out of which 11 were Black.The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime and a suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Broome County in New York, has been taken alive into custody.Close-up...

