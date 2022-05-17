ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr No-Worries retires at 75

By norman lebrecht
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe German cultural manager Franz Xaver Ohnesorg will step down next year as head of the Ruhr Piano Festival, the last post in a high-flying vareer. Ohnesorg – whose name means ‘no worries’ – started out as orchestra director of the Munich Philharmonic, where...

operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Star Albina Shagimuratova Set to Perform at Putin-Funded Mariinsky Theatre

On May 21, soprano Albina Shagimuratova will perform at the Mariinsky Theatre, a theater run by pro-Putin supporter Valery Gergiev. The soprano, who recently canceled concerts with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Zaradye Hall in Moscow, will perform alongside pianist Irina Soboleva in a recital of music by Glinka, Rimsky-Korsakov, Liszt, and Rachmaninoff.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Not all raindrops on roses! Rosmarie Von Trapp, who's died aged 93, clashed with her 'bossy' mother Maria whose affair with a baron inspired The Sound of Music - but what happened to her 9 siblings?

Rosmarie Trapp, the last surviving daughter of Georg and Maria Von Trapp, whose family inspired The Sound of Music, has died at her Vermont home at the age of 93, leaving just one of the couple's children still living. The family of Rosmarie, who had no children and dropped the...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Pianist, 97, receives PhD

Ruth Slenczynska this week received an honorary doctorate from Curtis Institute of Music. She was the youngest Curtis student at five years old. I guess she never stopped learning.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Italians mourn an Argentine soprano

The Teatro Carlo Felice in Genoa has notified us of the death of soprano Silvia Baleani, wife of the conductor Donato Renzetti, music director of the Macerata Opera Festival. Silvia, who was 80, enjoyed an eclectic career in works such as Kurt Weill’s Der Zar lässt sich Photographieren and Busoni’s Arlecchino, as well as her trademark Carmen and Cenerentola, in which she was a great audience favourite.
WORLD
Robb Report

This Stradivarius Violin Helped Score Hollywood Classics. Now It Could Fetch $20 Million at Auction.

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a lover of classic instruments, then this might be music to your ears: A 1714 Stradivarius, dubbed the “da Vinci, ex-Seidel” Strad, will be going up for auction next month. The violin is part of Antonio Stradivari’s “golden period” of production, which spanned from 1710 to 1720. For nearly four decades in the 20th century, it belonged to the Russian musician Toscha Seidel, who used it during his long career in Hollywood. “It is our tremendous pleasure to present this instrument, whose exquisite voice still speaks to us through many classical recordings and...
SHOPPING
Slipped Disc

Why is Valery Gergiev’s favourite mezzo singing at the Met

Next week, the Metropolitan Opera will revive Rigoletto with a new cast that includes Erin Morley, Quinn Kelsey, Yulia Matochkina and Stephen Costello. Matochkina, who is making her Met debut, is a cast member of the Mariinsky Theatre and a particular favourite of its Putin-puppet boss, Valery Gergiev. So why...
THEATER & DANCE
ARTnews

Egon Schiele Portrait Lost for 90 Years to Be Displayed by Austrian Museum

Click here to read the full article. An early painting that Egon Schiele made while still a teenager depicting his uncle and guardian has been rediscovered after its location was unknown for more than 90 years, an Austrian museum said on Thursday. Leopold Czihaczek at the Piano (1907) was rediscovered in a private collection in Vienna. It will go on public display on long-term loan at the Leopold Museum in Austria, which comprises the largest collection of works by the Expressionist painter. The museum is in the process of trying to raise funds to acquire it, a statement announcing the rediscovery...
MUSEUMS
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…An Introduction to Raphael – National Gallery

To serve as an introduction to the National Gallery’s major new exhibition, this is a short biographical film about Raphael from the exhibition’s curator, Matthias Wivel, who has written extensively about the artist. Raphael was a giant of the Renaissance – artist, architect, author, designer, archaeologist and poet....
VISUAL ART
Slipped Disc

Japan hires Mahler winner

The Japan Philharmonic has chosen the Singaporean conductor Kahchun Wong as its next music director, starting September 2023. Wong, 35, won the Gustav Mahler Conducting Competition in 2016 and was a one-term music director at the Nuremberg Symphony, stepping down this summer.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

At the Met, you wear a mask for a blind audition

Musicians who are auditioning for a vacant seat in the Metropolitan Opera orchestra might have felt they were protected from discrimination by the knowledge that all auditions are held behind a wall. The Met, however, maintains an extra level of personal protection. Auditioners have been informed by orchestra office manager...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

A career the NY Times declared was over

From a eulogy for Alexander Toradze by Joseph Horowitz:. I was reminded, after a fashion, of a malicious review filed by a colleague during my New York Times tenure in the late 1970s. This was someone who loathed a Toradze performance. His review declared Toradze’s career over – he was a pianist no longer in demand by audiences or orchestras, the Times’ readers were informed. When I next encountered my colleague, I felt the need to inform him that I knew Alexander Toradze rather well, and that he was an “exceptional human being.” My colleague replied in a casual sing-song: “I’m sure that’s true.” This ended our exchange with the glib sentiment: So what? — it doesn’t matter. But it did matter, and it does….
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Yo-Yo Ma wins $1 million

The 2022 Birgit Nilsson Prize, worth $1 million, has been awarded to the cellist Yo-Yo Ma. He is the first instrumental musician to receive the annual award. The citation says: ‘In today’s challenging and ever-evolving world, when classical music is too easily marginalized, Yo-Yo Ma embodies everything that Birgit Nilsson wished for in a fellow-artist when she created this Prize. Through exceptional musicianship, passion and dedication, Yo-Yo Ma’s commitment to music helps us to imagine and build a stronger society and better future. His support and engagement continuously inspires new generations of musicians as they embark on their own musical lives. Yo-Yo Ma has contributed an important chapter to music history and we are delighted to welcome him to Sweden this Autumn to receive the Birgit Nilsson Prize.’
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Just in: Bregenz nails Chicago’s conductor

The Italian Enrique Mazzola has been named Conductor in Residence at the Bregenz Festival, underpinning his regular summer appearances there. Mazzola is also music director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The resident orchestra is the Vienna Symphony. This year’s festival opens on July 20.
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

UK pianist wins big Swiss francs

Martin James Bartlett has been chosen as recipient of the inaugural Prix Serdang, designed for artists at the start of their career. The curator is Rudolf Buchbinder and the prize is worth 50,000 Swiss francs, which is no small cheese. Martin says: ‘It’s very touching, especially after such difficult times.’...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Danish yacht design wins Prague’s concert hall contract

Denmarks Bjarke Ingels architectural group has won the international tender for a Vltava Philharmonic hall on the banks of Prague’s river. The building will have three auditoria, with 1,800, 700 and 500 seats, as well as the city’s music library. Completion is scheduled for 2032, which seems a...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

The star who quit Hollywood to sing opera

The death has been announced of June Preston, a film star in her childhood and teens who broke away to tour with the Met as Mimi in La Boheme alongside Jan Peerce. For the next decade, she performed with US and European companies, billed as the ‘Golden Voice’ by scribbler Walter Winchell.
CELEBRITIES

