[This article has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the government can abuse the powerful tool of education]. On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of the Interior released an investigative report on Federal Indian boarding schools , which between 1819 and 1969 received Native‐American children often forcibly removed from their families in order to physically and psychologically separate them from their tribes and native cultures. It is a reminder of how education can be employed by government to subjugate people perceived as in the way, or simply not proper.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO