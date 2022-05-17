At the Met, you wear a mask for a blind audition

The 2022 Birgit Nilsson Prize, worth $1 million, has been awarded to the cellist Yo-Yo Ma. He is the first instrumental musician to receive the annual award. The citation says: ‘In today’s challenging and ever-evolving world, when classical music is too easily marginalized, Yo-Yo Ma embodies everything that Birgit Nilsson wished for in a fellow-artist when she created this Prize. Through exceptional musicianship, passion and dedication, Yo-Yo Ma’s commitment to music helps us to imagine and build a stronger society and better future. His support and engagement continuously inspires new generations of musicians as they embark on their own musical lives. Yo-Yo Ma has contributed an important chapter to music history and we are delighted to welcome him to Sweden this Autumn to receive the Birgit Nilsson Prize.’

