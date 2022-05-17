ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

At the Met, you wear a mask for a blind audition

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusicians who are auditioning for a vacant seat in the Metropolitan Opera orchestra might have felt they were protected from discrimination by the knowledge that...

Slipped Disc

Yo-Yo Ma wins $1 million

The 2022 Birgit Nilsson Prize, worth $1 million, has been awarded to the cellist Yo-Yo Ma. He is the first instrumental musician to receive the annual award. The citation says: ‘In today’s challenging and ever-evolving world, when classical music is too easily marginalized, Yo-Yo Ma embodies everything that Birgit Nilsson wished for in a fellow-artist when she created this Prize. Through exceptional musicianship, passion and dedication, Yo-Yo Ma’s commitment to music helps us to imagine and build a stronger society and better future. His support and engagement continuously inspires new generations of musicians as they embark on their own musical lives. Yo-Yo Ma has contributed an important chapter to music history and we are delighted to welcome him to Sweden this Autumn to receive the Birgit Nilsson Prize.’
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…An Introduction to Raphael – National Gallery

To serve as an introduction to the National Gallery’s major new exhibition, this is a short biographical film about Raphael from the exhibition’s curator, Matthias Wivel, who has written extensively about the artist. Raphael was a giant of the Renaissance – artist, architect, author, designer, archaeologist and poet....
VISUAL ART
Slipped Disc

Pianist, 97, receives PhD

Ruth Slenczynska this week received an honorary doctorate from Curtis Institute of Music. She was the youngest Curtis student at five years old. I guess she never stopped learning.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

The star who quit Hollywood to sing opera

The death has been announced of June Preston, a film star in her childhood and teens who broke away to tour with the Met as Mimi in La Boheme alongside Jan Peerce. For the next decade, she performed with US and European companies, billed as the ‘Golden Voice’ by scribbler Walter Winchell.
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

UK soprano has 3 days to learn Die Tote Stadt

The British soprano Rachael Nicholls is busy studying the fabulous dual role of Marie/Marietta in Korngold’s opera after the Israeli Noa Danon dropped out at short notice from Longborough Opera’s new production. Rachael last appeared at Longborough as Brünnhilde in the acclaimed 2013 Ring cycle. Longborough music director...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Maria Callas winner dies, at 70

The Romanian mezzo-soprano Mariana Cioromila has died in Brazil where she lived for the past 20 years. Winner of the 1978 Maria Callas competition in Athens, she enjoyed a far-flung international career, notably as Carmen, which she sang at Glyndebourne in 1987.
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Italians mourn an Argentine soprano

The Teatro Carlo Felice in Genoa has notified us of the death of soprano Silvia Baleani, wife of the conductor Donato Renzetti, music director of the Macerata Opera Festival. Silvia, who was 80, enjoyed an eclectic career in works such as Kurt Weill’s Der Zar lässt sich Photographieren and Busoni’s Arlecchino, as well as her trademark Carmen and Cenerentola, in which she was a great audience favourite.
WORLD
Parents Magazine

I'm a Mom and a Music Teacher: Here's How I Nurture My Children's Love for Music

Ensuring our children are in an environment that enhances their gifts and talents is vital in developing confidence and growing their brains in new ways. Research shows that music at an early age, especially, has positive effects on brain development and academic success. I am a foster and adoptive mom...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Jonas Kaufmann: The biggest houses are struggling to sell tickets

Kaufmann speaks of an ‘existential crisis’ in opera, during an interview in Australia, where he is singing Lohengrin. He says: ‘Even the biggest houses, the strongest, the Vienna State Opera, Munich State Opera, Berlin, you name it. They all struggle in selling tickets and they play productions in front of a half empty hall. And that cannot go on for a very long time…
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Pianist, 16, jumps in for deceased star

The Georgian pianist Alexander Toradze was supposed to be playing Prokofiev’s 3rd concerto at the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra but died unexpectedly last week. A girl of 16, Harmony Zhu, stepped in at 24 hours’ notice. A person present tells Slippedisc.com: ‘I was in the audience and our jaws...
ILLINOIS STATE

