Lafayette, LA

New Activewear Company is Set to Open in Lafayette

By Ellen
 2 days ago
Ellen

There is a new activewear company coming to Lafayette.

Athleta will be opening soon in the Ambassador Crossing shopping center right next to Crust Pizza at 4233 Ambassador Caffery Suite 102.

Athleta offers a range of activewear-inspired products for all body types of women and girls. This company is no stranger to Louisiana as we already have two locations in the state, one in Metairie, La, and the other in Baton Rouge, La.

While there is no known date for the grand opening of the Athleta store. There are crews of people working inside the store so it should open up fairly quickly.

As you can see from the older picture below, Athleta will be located right next to Waxing the City.

Google Maps

A little background on Athleta:

The company was originally founded in 1998 and acquired by Gap Inc. in 2008. Once the company was acquired by Gap they set out to open up brick & mortar stores in 2011. Athleta is well on its way to having about 200 stores spread throughout the United States.

Athleta is also a company that is focused on sustainability and is conscientious about how its products are made and how much waste is created in the process.

