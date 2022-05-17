Silver Alert Issued for Missing Concordia Parish Man

Photo courtesy of LSP

UPDATE: (9:45 a.m.)

The Silver Alert for a missing Concordia Parish man has been canceled. Louisiana State Police Spokesman Scott Moreau says the man has been found safe.

ORIGINAL: (6:00 a.m.)

Louisiana State Police is issuing a Silver Alert on behalf of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office after the family of an 84-year-old man says the man is missing.

According to officials, the family o f Boyd McCoy say the man was last seen at his home on Bodark Road in Monterey Monday afternoon at around 1 o’clock.

The man does have several medication conditions that family members say could impact his decision making process. Family members say his daily medications were still at his home.

McCoy is believed to be in his own truck which is a red 2013 Ford F-150. The license plate number is Z417321.

Family members say he could be wearing a plaid shirt with blue jeans along with a tan hat.

Officials describe him as a while male who is around five feet, ten inches tall. He weighs around 164 pounds.

What Do You Do If You See This Man?

Officials with Louisiana State Police ask anyone who sees McCoy to call the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231.

If you prefer, you can call 911.

