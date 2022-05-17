ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House panel unveils water projects, sea-level rise package

eenews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse lawmakers are poised to mark up an expansive water infrastructure bill this week that includes a bipartisan strategy coastal lawmakers are rallying around to shore up the nation’s defenses against accelerating sea-level rise. The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is slated to take up H.R. 7776, the...

