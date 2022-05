U.S. Olympic distance runner Shelby Houlihan said she lost appeals and that her four-year doping ban will remain upheld. “I’ve spent a lot of time trying to figure out what to say here and in the end, I’m not sure there are any good words for it,” was posted on Houlihan’s social media. “No reason has been given yet for why they were dismissed. I was told from the start that it was a long shot; it’s extremely hard to overturn these cases and I shouldn’t get my hopes up. I had to try anyway. I had to fight for myself, my career, and my reputation because I am innocent.”

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO