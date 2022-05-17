Pittsburgh Weather: A 'picture perfect' day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Picture perfect weather is expected today.

Today: Pleasant Chamber of Commerce weather will be in place

Alert: None for now. Potential for Saturday as a powerful front sweeps through

Aware: Big warm-up occurs on Friday, Saturday

The only issue that I am seeing is that wind speeds will be a little strong at times today.

This afternoon I have wind speeds between 15-20mph coming in out of the north northwest.

Besides that today will be a fairly standard May day. Highs will be near 70 degrees, with the average high temperature this time of the year coming in at 72.

Morning lows will probably drop just a tick or two below 50 this morning, also near the average. I expect plenty of sunshine through the day today with humidity levels low enough it may feel a little cool at times even this afternoon.

Looking ahead rain chances return tomorrow evening with most of Wednesday being dry but with plenty of clouds around. Rani arrives after 5p tomorrow night with probably a good fifth of an inch of rain to half an inch falling overnight.

Rain totals will be higher along I-80 compared to I-70 with places south of I-70 with everyone seeing a decent amount of rain. Tomorrow's skies will turn cloudy as we are heading into the afternoon.

Tomorrow's rain will be on the leading edge of a warm front that will sweep through. Temperatures will return to near 80 on Thursday and well into the 80s on Friday and Saturday.

You're going to want the a/c on if you have it over the weekend with temperatures spiking.

