ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: A 'picture perfect' day

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P637q_0fglgUBh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48GySR_0fglgUBh00
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/17) 03:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Picture perfect weather is expected today.

Today: Pleasant Chamber of Commerce weather will be in place

Alert: None for now.  Potential for Saturday as a powerful front sweeps through

Aware: Big warm-up occurs on Friday, Saturday

The only issue that I am seeing is that wind speeds will be a little strong at times today.

This afternoon I have wind speeds between 15-20mph coming in out of the north northwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8CyI_0fglgUBh00
KDKA Weather Center

Besides that today will be a fairly standard May day.  Highs will be near 70 degrees, with the average high temperature this time of the year coming in at 72.

KDKA Weather Center

Morning lows will probably drop just a tick or two below 50 this morning, also near the average. I expect plenty of sunshine through the day today with humidity levels low enough it may feel a little cool at times even this afternoon.

Looking ahead rain chances return tomorrow evening with most of Wednesday being dry but with plenty of clouds around. Rani arrives after 5p tomorrow night with probably a good fifth of an inch of rain to half an inch falling overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFWNQ_0fglgUBh00
KDKA Weather Center

Rain totals will be higher along I-80 compared to I-70 with places south of I-70 with everyone seeing a decent amount of rain. Tomorrow's skies will turn cloudy as we are heading into the afternoon.

Tomorrow's rain will be on the leading edge of a warm front that will sweep through.  Temperatures will return to near 80 on Thursday and well into the 80s on Friday and Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mSlg_0fglgUBh00
KDKA Weather Center

You're going to want the a/c on if you have it over the weekend with temperatures spiking.

WEATHER LINKS

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures rise along with storm chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For today, we may not be done with rain just yet with data showing some isolated showers still being possible for the afternoon. I think at this point we would be looking at a little more than drizzle but data continues to show enough moisture falling to be measurable.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe rain chance and clouds sticking around will likely keep us in the mid-70s for highs today. I have Pittsburgh hitting 77 for today's high. Morning temperatures are near 50.  There is also a chance...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hot weather expected next 2 days, new record possible Saturday

The Pittsburgh region is set to get its first taste of 90-degree weather this year, but the heatwave is going to be brief. The high temperature is expected to get to near 90 on Friday and into the lower 90s for Saturday, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Modzelewski said. The...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Two rounds of rain and severe weather chances on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The cold front that was supposed to bring us a chance for severe weather will move through this morning.Today: Two rounds of rain.  One this morning is the better chance for rain with everyone seeing at least a little rain. Alert: None for now.  Watching a big front that comes through this weekend.Aware: Cooler.  I hope some allergy relief for us allergy sufferers.So first off, let's talk about how fantastic this weekend was.  The weather was fabulous and it makes you have to ask what happened to the rain chances that we had in the forecast for the weekend. ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Damaging wind, large hail possible with mid-day storms

Damaging wind and large hail are possible with storms from mid-morning through mid-day Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Severe weather is possible in the Pittsburgh area between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., meteorologist David Shallenberger said. In southwestern Pennsylvania, the main threat will be wind, he said. “It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Another round of rain overnight and possible storms Monday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The risk has gone down for severe storms this afternoon with new models updating. Enjoy sun and clouds with highs in the 80s and increasing humidity. WEATHER LINKSCurrent Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosStay weather aware overnight and early Monday morning as mostly everyone is under a 'marginal risk' which is a 1 out of 5 meaning there's an isolated chance for strong winds and heavy downpours. Most will be short-lived. There's a small threat of flash flooding south of I-70 where places got heavy downpours Saturday evening. Once the cold front passes tomorrow morning, it'll get cooler than the temperatures we've had with highs in the upper 60s. Seasonable, sunny weather returns Tuesday through Thursday before we see another round of showers and storms and another big warm-up happens for the end of the week and next weekend with highs in the 80s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sandcastle Water Park opens Saturday with new improvements

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - Sandcastle Water Park opens this weekend and is promising a better, brighter and fresher experience than ever before.Sandcastle has been teasing the improvements to the park on social media for weeks. KDKA got a walkthrough on Wednesday to see some of the changes in person as crews add some of those finishing touches. Some of the updates include fresh coats of paint on all the slides and around the park and a full event schedule throughout the summer with an Out of School, Into the Pool event for kids, a new concert series, a day of breweries and food trucks, plus night swims on Friday nights.There's also the unveiling of a hair-raising new slide called Bombs Away, promising a rush of adrenaline for thrill seekers as they plummet into the pool. Bombs Away will be unveiled later this season.Opening weekend is this Saturday.  
WEST HOMESTEAD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gas prices impacting Memorial Day vacations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gas prices are continuing to climb to new records every day. Have you stopped to think about how much it will cost to get to the beach this summer? According to AAA, more people are expected to take vacations this year after the last two years of the pandemic and restrictions. Most people will be driving.  Currently gas is $4.57 a gallon in the U.S. In Pennsylvania, it's $4.74 a gallon and $4.67 in Pittsburgh.  "It's crazy. It's tough for everyone," Jeff Cohen said.  There's no sign of gas prices coming down anytime soon. In fact, expect them...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Street Hot Dogs opens in Springdale

The newest locally owned hot dog shop in Springdale appeared to be a big hit with customers on its grand opening. Pittsburgh Street Hot Dogs, located at 551 Pittsburgh St., officially opened Friday. The shop is leasing the building that formerly housed DD’s Catering. Owner James Reddy Jr., a...
SPRINGDALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#May Day#Wind Speeds#Picture Perfect#Temperature#Kdka Tv#Kdka Weather Center Rain
nextpittsburgh.com

22 best bakeries in Pittsburgh

Certain neighborhoods seem synonymous with baked goods (in my mind, at least). It’s hard to think about the Strip District without imagining the crunch of anise almond-scented biscotti at Enrico’s, or Millvale without the concentrated sweetness of Jean-Marc Chatellier’s macarons, or Bloomfield without Paddy Cake, bound by tradition (and string).
PITTSBURGH, PA
daystech.org

Three Pittsburgh-area farms for when you want to just vibe with animals | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh

It can be an understatement to say that life has been fairly laborious for many individuals currently. As the pandemic continues, the world appears to be in a continuing state of disarray. Sometimes, what you want is a bit self-care. Sometimes, what you want is to have a look at cute child animals at a local-ish farm. Here are three farms to go to simply exterior of Pittsburgh if you wish to go be at peace with pigs, cows, and little child goats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fierce flames cause abandoned rowhomes to collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A set of row homes came crashing down in Braddock as flames ripped through the building early this morning. Prior the building collapsing, firefighters were on the scene just before 2 a.m. They said the homes along Oliver Street were abandoned when they caught fire. No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause is under investigation.
BRADDOCK, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

‘Driven’ to Make the Best Pizza

Jake Stewart utilizes his experience, top ingredients, and scratch cooking to create high quality Detroit-style pizza. Detroit-style pizza has been a hot trend in Pittsburgh for a few years now with several restaurants being especially well known for them. Since opening in September of 2021, Driven PGH Restaurant at Federal Galley at North Side’s Nova Place has joined that group.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Dealing with aggressive drivers as traffic congestion returns to pre-pandemic levels

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Have you noticed traffic on the roadways starting to return near pre-pandemic levels? While drivers may be returning to the roads, manners for drivers seem to be lagging behind. Everybody is in a hurry and you absolutely have a lot more company on the roadways.According to PennDOT, the Parkway East at Rodi Road is seeing 92% of the level of traffic it saw pre-pandemic, and the Parkway North at Camp Horne Road is at 96%.While there was lot of downside from pandemic-related lockdowns, dealing with traffic was a rare bright spot.Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning says more...
PITTSBURGH, PA
lebomag.com

The Cookie Table: A Pittsburgh Tradition

When you think of a wedding, what comes to mind? Maybe a white gown, exchange of vows, heartfelt toasts, or a cocktail hour with a signature drink? If you’re a Pittsburgher, you inevitably picture a cookie table…and start salivating a little. Because when you attend a Pittsburgh wedding, you can count on a cookie table.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Macy's, Pittsburgh Promise provide wardrobes for students entering the job market

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wednesday was a great step for Pittsburgh Promise Scholarship recipients. They were at Ross Park Mall to get help building a wardrobe they can wear to land a dream job or internship. Macy's provided $10,000 in gift cards for 30 students to shop for their new professional wardrobe. Fashion designer Kiya Tomlin was also on hand to help students choose clothing that fit their individual styles and career ambitions. "The first thing people see is what you look like and unfortunately that's what people judge right or wrong," Tomlin said. "We always want to make sure that our students reflect how amazing they are so that's what we're here to help them do."Also part of the day was former Pittsburgh Steeler Will Allen, who served as a celebrity fashion consultant.
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

3 State Roads Closed in Venango County Following Storm

Three state-owned roadways in Venango County are closed following a storm Monday. They include Cooperstown Rd., Sugarcreek Dr. and President Rd. Downed trees and utility lines must be cleared before the roadways can be reopened, which is expected to happen later Tuesday.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greyhound passengers stranded in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Greyhound Bus passengers were stuck waiting to catch their bus out of Pittsburgh. Some riders had been stuck inside the terminal for hours, or in some cases, even days.Greyhound told KDKA that the issue arose from a network delay due to cancellations out of New York City.In return, that has impacted Pittsburgh and the departing passengers.One woman, who had been traveling since Thursday, said she spent hours in several different cities while trying to get to her destination.She's not the only one sharing these issues."It comes over the speakers that 'all buses are delayed until further notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Maggie

This sweet girl came to us through our Humane Investigations Department. She loves to play fetch and enjoys time frolicking in the great outdoors. Maggie would do best in a home with children 13 years old and up. She may be able to live with another dog pending a successful meet and greet at the shelter first.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thenorthsidechronicle.com

Ramps: An endangered Appalachian springtime delicacy

Ramps can cleanse the blood and organs of accumulated toxins, but they are in danger of going extinct due to irresponsible collectors. This story is published in partnership with the Pittsburgh Community Newspaper Network (PCNN). It was originally printed in The Homepage, the hyperlocal community newspaper serving Greater Hazelwood, Greenfield, Glen Hazel, New Homewood, the 31st Ward and The Run. It has been lightly edited for style and clarity.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy