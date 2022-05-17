ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Legendary “Roots Picnic” Returns to the Mann In Philadelphia June 4&5, 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Roots Picnic” returns to The Mann in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park for a two-day event filled with music, art, and culture on Saturday & Sunday, June 4th and 5th 2022. The festival is headlined, hosted, and curated by the...

Barbara King
1d ago

great. I pray for a peaceful, no killing or hurting of any kind during these days ofmusical entertainment. I will be praying for safety and blessings for all!

wilmingtonde.gov

The 2022 Clifford Brown Jazz Festival Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary with an All-Star Lineup

Cityfest, Inc., announces the festival headliners and full list of festival events. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival returns to Rodney Square in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, to celebrate its 35th year June 15 to 18, 2022. This year’s headliners include Stanley Clarke, Chucho Valdés & Paquito d’Rivera, Stokley, Regina Carter, and the Rebirth Brass Band. The 2022 jazz festival mainstage performances will take place Wednesday through Friday beginning at 5 p.m. and on Saturday starting at 12 noon with Regina Carter performing at 1 p.m. The festival will be co-hosted by special guest Clifford Brown Jr. To mark this momentous anniversary, the entire week will be dedicated to live music and art. Pre-festival events will be held June 12, 13, and 14 and late-night Jam Sessions will take place June 15 thru 18 from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. at various locations. For a full festival line-up and more information, please visit cliffordbrownjazzfest.org.
WILMINGTON, DE
phillyvoice.com

Sun Ra House in Germantown gets historic landmark designation

The Germantown home of legendary jazz composer and bandleader Sun Ra has been designated a historic landmark by the Philadelphia Historical Commission, ensuring that the property gets the ongoing maintenance and care it needs to be preserved. Sun Ra, born Herman Blount in Alabama, rose to prominence as a jazz...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Kendrick Lamar touring in DC and Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Kendrick Lamar has announced is he'll be performing in Washington, DC and Philadelphia in August as part of his "The Big Steppers Tour 2022." Lamar, who hasn't released an album since 2017, released his newest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, on May 13, 2022. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Pastrami Sandwiches at The Reading Terminal Market

Next time you visit the Reading Terminal Market in Center City, make sure to visit either Hersahl's or Hatville Deli for their Pastrami Sandwiches. These two overlooked booths and the Pastrami Sandwiches they serve up are often overlooked at this bustling market but well worth a stop. Best Reading Terminal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

A magic themed bar opens soon in Philly

A magic-themed bar featuring wizard like cocktail making is opening soon in Philadelphia. The Cauldron features a nearly two-hour experience where guests will get the chance to create their very own potions! PHL 17’s Alex Butler got the first look inside!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Raising Cane's First Philadelphia location in University City

Is now open in Philadelphia. Fast-food chain Raising Cane's opened its first Philadelphia location in University City. Founded by Todd Graves in 2010, the chain plans to open 100 to 110 new restaurants in ten U.S. markets by 2022. Raising Cane's Opens First Philadelphia Location. While most of the planned...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

A Southern Spot Serving Po’boys and Nigerian Hot Chicken Opens This Week

Philly, meet Amina Restaurant & Lounge — opening in Old City on May 18th. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Felicia Wilson is a first-time restaurateur who saw the tough two years the restaurant industry has gone through and thought to herself, seems like a good time to open a place of my own. And that’s exactly what she’s doing now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Kenny G, Sugarhill Gang and the O'Jays will play free concerts at Camden waterfront this summer

Some big names in the music industry and a few lesser-known artists from Philadelphia will play a series of free concerts along the Camden waterfront starting next month. Kenny G will kick off Camden County's Sunset Jazz Series in Wiggins Park, which overlooks the Delaware River and Center City, at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 6. The saxophonist is one of the best-selling jazz artists of all time. He's known for his smooth, poppy sound.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rolling out

West Philadelphia Native Derrick Hayes talks entrepreneurship and offers advice

Father, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Derrick Hayes understands firsthand what it’s like to beat the odds. With two cheesesteak shops and a third one in the works, the West Philly native has made his mark in the food space through Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks and is currently helping to change the lives of others. Rolling out spoke with Hayes about his entrepreneurial journey, business tips, and what he has planned for the future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

TopGolf To Open First Philly Location This Week

TopGolf is opening in Northeast Philadelphia this week, company representatives said. Friday, May 20 marks the grand opening of the second location in Pennsylvania. The popular sports entertainment facility is located at 2140 Byberry Road, just off US Route 1, near the Philadelphia Mills shopping mall. The three-level venue will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Raising Cane’s opens first location in Philadelphia to long lines of 'caniacs’

Beloved fast food chain Raising Cane’s opened the doors to their University City location on May 12, and has been met with lines out the door each morning since its opening. Located steps away from campus at 39th and Walnut streets, the Louisiana-based chicken finger restaurant opened after months of anticipation from the Penn community, with a line wrapping around the block on its inaugural day. The University City location is the first of 14 new locations that Raising Cane’s will be opening in Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Apartment Therapy

A Philly Condo’s Bedroom Built-In Closets and Walls Are Stunning

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My home is a direct reflection of my personality. I love to be creative and get my hands dirty. So having the ability to design my own space has been very rewarding. I love mixing patterns and style and old with the new. Color is my comfort zone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beach Radio

New Jersey’s Most Underrated Town is a Delightfully Nice Surprise

Underrated. An adjective that is defined as "not rated or valued highly enough." I couldn't think of a more deserving town to receive this national attention. The website Cheapism went state-by-state identifying:. the unsung American sleeper towns that can seduce, charm, and mesmerize visitors into putting down roots. This site...
POLITICS
South Philly Review

Street renamed ‘Father John Van de Paer Way’

A leader of the St. Charles Borromeo Church now has a street named after him in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood. The 2000 block of Christian Street was ceremoniously renamed Father John Van de Paer Way on Saturday as elected officials and community members honored the late pastor’s legacy during an afternoon community fair.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

