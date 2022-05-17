Best of the Best 2022: Vote Rickey Smiley Morning Show Best Morning Show!

The simmering beef between Lil Wayne and Gillie Da Kid has come back to the surface, as Mack Maine responds to recent claims from the latter in an interview. According to reports, Gillie Da Kid spoke about the beef during his appearance on the It’s Tricky Podcast with Raquel Harper. When Lil Wayne and the controversial relationship he shared with him was brought up in reference to the two crossing paths at an event at Jackson State University, Gillie claimed Wayne was a little shook at seeing him and took off. “He looked up [and] I was in the doorway [he showed that Wayne offered his hand for a handshake], and [he] got the fuck out of there. Real talk.”, he said.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO