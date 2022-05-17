Donnie Freeman Looking to Schedule Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

One of Syracuse basketball's top targets in the 2024 class is Washington (DC) St. John's College forward Donnie Freeman. Freeman has seen his stock and recruitment explode over the last year. He is now considered one of the best players in his recruiting class.

"It's all happening so fast," Freeman said. "I'm really just trying to take it all in and enjoy the process. It's really fun to watch myself improve and all this stuff you work for and dreamed of as a kid start to come true slowly, day by day. It's really a fun process."

Syracuse extended a scholarship offer in August following Freeman's Elite Camp performance. Despite direct contact being prohibited until June 15th due to NCAA rules, that has not stopped the Orange from showing Freeman that he is a big priority.

"They came to my school during an open practice," Freeman said. "It was coach Adrian (Autry). He's come to my school a few times. He came to session one of AAU, EYBL. They've had conversations with my dad and coach and stuff. So they've been in constant contact."

The 6-9 forward has a lot of interest in the Orange. He says he grew up loving Syracuse because they had long, wiry forwards that looked like him.

"Obviously I was the first one that they offered, which is mind blowing to me," Freeman said. "I really like Syracuse and they recruit DMV players hard. That's really where it's at right now. I really haven't had a chance to talk to them a lot because of the NCAA rules. Things will pick up soon and I'll start talking to them around June 15."

Next up for Freeman, beyond direct communication starting next month, is scheduling an official visit.

"No dates have been stamped yet, but I'm definitely planning on taking an official visit up there," Freeman said. "Maybe during football season. Maybe during the school year. We don't know yet, but I'm definitely planning on taking an official visit up there for sure."

What will Freeman be looking for when he does schedule an official visit to Syracuse?

"I'm really trying to see how people act around campus," Freeman said. "If they're really welcoming, friendly people, everybody's willing to help. All schools are different so I'm trying to see where I really gel, feel comfortable on campus."

Syracuse has recruited the DMV (Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia) area well historically and in the last few recruiting cycles. In 2021, Benny Williams signed with the Orange. In 2022, Syracuse landed Justin Taylor, Judah Mintz and Maliq Brown. That is something Freeman has noticed.

"I feel like our area is very underrated for basketball," Freeman said. "So seeing a school of Syracuse's stature recruiting really hard in this area is really impressive and really attractive."

In addition to Syracuse, Freeman holds offers from Alabama, Virginia Tech, Xavier, Maryland, George Mason and Georgetown. Louisville is also showing a lot of interest.

