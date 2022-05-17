One injured in Bridgeport shooting on Route 8

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 in Bridgeport closed Tuesday morning after one person was injured in a shooting, Connecticut State Police said.

State police responded to the area of Route 8 south at the on-ramp of Exit 5 for a report of shots fired around 5:30 a.m.

According to state police, one victim was injured and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 3 a.m., St. Vincent’s Medical Center notified police that a man entered the ER with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot. Bridgeport police said the incident may have occurred on Route 8 southbound.



Route 8 southbound has since reopened. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 5, and the Exit 5 on-ramp is closed for investigation, state police said.

The Western District Major Crimes Squad is on scene.

Keep up with the latest details with our live traffic map .

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.