KY Officer, Suspect Dead Following Shooting

(Harrison Co., IN) - More details are being released about an officer-involved shooting this week that killed an Owensboro man in Harrison County, Indiana. State police say Justin Moore had his SUV stopped on the side of State Road 135 near Palmyra Monday night. A Palmyra Police Officer stopped to help, along with two others in a pick-up truck. One of the people in the truck was firefighter Jacob McClanahan.
Law enforcement is asking for help locating a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in a shooting on Evergreen Park Drive in Hopkinsville that damaged several vehicles and homes Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say three vehicles and three homes were damaged and over 20 shell casings were found...
Officials have now identified the Calloway County Deputy who was killed in an officer-involved shooting, in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The officer was identified by state police officials as 44-year-old Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Cash is said to have also served as a trooper...
BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one deputy dead in Marshall County. According to KSP, a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was shot around 2:10 p.m. and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. “Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family […]
A Tennessee man is facing numerous felony charges following a pursuit early Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville. An arrest citation for 37-year old Stephen Walls of Smyrna, Tennessee says Hopkinsville police were notified of a reckless driver on Clinic Drive shortly before midnight and were told that Walls’ pickup was on the curb nearly running over signs.
Kentucky State Police has officially identified the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed Monday in a shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office as Jody Cash. Cash, a Princeton native, was a Kentucky State Police trooper from 2011 through 2018 and retired from state police as a sergeant....
The Kentucky State Police has formally identified the Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed Monday in Marshall County as Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Chief Deputy Cash also served as a Kentucky State Police Trooper from 2011 to 2018 when he retired at the rank of Sergeant. The KSP’s...
A man was charged after narrowly missing law enforcement and leading them on a short pursuit in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 37-year-old Stephen Walls after a report of him hitting signs and the curb on Clinic Drive. He was located by police and was allegedly slumped over the wheel in the driver’s seat and he fled when asked to step out of his vehicle narrowly missing law enforcement.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials and police went to a trailer park to investigate a suspect. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on May 16 around 2:13 p.m., DCSO and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to the Colony Mobile Home Park in reference to a male threatening people with a […]
Former Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger spoke with West Kentucky Star Tuesday morning to reflect on his friendship with the Calloway deputy involved in Monday's shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Steger said he worked closely with Chief Deputy Jody Cash for many years and called him a good...
A Calloway County sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Benton. It happened about 2:10 in the area of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police say the deputy was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Calloway County deputy and a suspect are dead after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. According to Kentucky State Police, the responded to the officer-involved shooting around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, May 16. They said the suspect was...
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A joint investigation between several law enforcement agencies say they arrested a Greenville man on May 17 for possessing and cultivating drugs. Police have identified the man as Jordan Martin, 37, according to police. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department and the Department of Fish […]
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville Police (MPD) made a traffic stop on May 16 around 4:40 p.m. for a vehicle that had an expired plate, and MPD found the driver with drugs. Police identified the driver as Harold J. Anthony. Police say Anthony was traveling on Princeton Road with an expired registration plate when they […]
A Hopkinsville man was stopped on US 68 in Todd County after he was found parked behind an abandoned vehicle Wednesday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Brown says he stopped 49-year-old Tracy Cassetty after he was seen parked by an abandoned vehicle that had its catalytic converter partially removed.
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind. ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind. Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder expected in court. Updated: 7 hours ago. Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder expected in court. Ky. Primary Day set for Tuesday.
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) claims a suspect is a “career criminal” and that he fought law enforcement attempting to arrest him. PPD says on May 12, Officer Eric Elder was requested to help the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police to locate Steven Sigler, 38. Police say the […]
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office. A Calloway County deputy and a suspect are dead after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16. Mental health help for farmers. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Mental health...
An Oak Grove woman accused of causing the death of her daughter will be back in court next month after she appeared for a pretrial conference in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. 49-year old Patricia Conyers is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of her 16-year old daughter on...
Comments / 0