ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK records hottest day of year so far as temperatures hit 27.5C

By Rachel Hall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoeDj_0fglX2yd00
People pass a sandwich board advertising ice cold drinks on Westminster Bridge Photograph: Stephen Chung/LNP

The UK has recorded its hottest day of the year so far after the temperature reached 27.5C (81.5F) at Heathrow on Tuesday afternoon, the Met Office said.

The previous highest temperature was 23.6C in Faversham, Kent, on 6 May.

Average highs for the south of England in May are 17C, although a Met Office spokesperson, Ollie Claydon, said temperatures in the late-20s were not unusual, especially towards the end of the month.

He added the current forecast did not constitute a heatwave, which the Met Office defines as three successive days of temperatures above 28C.

However, not all regions will have blue skies. A band of rain is crossing Northern Ireland, where temperatures will reach about 14C in Belfast, and will become heavier and more widespread across the west and then the north, bringing winds and a cooler feel.

In south-east England, the good weather is expected to continue on Wednesday, with fresher temperatures and showers on Thursday, bringing temperatures down to the early 20s over the weekend.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Most parts of the UK will have above-average temperatures for May over the week but blue skies will be broken up with potentially heavy or thundery showers, especially in the north and west.

Claydon said the outlook for next week remained “borderline” as high pressure was likely to reach the UK over the weekend, but it was unclear whether it would succeed.

Towards the end of the month, the Met Office is predicting lots of fine and dry weather, with near-average temperatures and more summery spells in the east and south-east.

NHS hot weather advice recommends that people stay cool indoors, keep hydrated and out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, apply sunscreen regularly and avoid exercising during the hottest parts of the day.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Sunscreen#Advertising#Uk#Heathrow#The Met Office
The Guardian

Trump isn’t out there with a gun, but he’s enabled this war against black people

Last weekend, just as I finished a live performance in California of Four Questions, the Grammy award-winning jazz collaboration for which I provided spoken words, word reached me about the racist killing of 10 people as they shopped in Buffalo, New York. I try never to be surprised by evil and never paralysed by despair. Instead, my immediate reaction was “here we go again”, with the horror, the suffering and then the now familiar routine of rhetorical gestures and superficial posturing.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 86 of the invasion

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the Donbas, where Russia is now concentrating its main effort, has been “completely destroyed”. “There’s hell, and that’s not an exaggeration,” he said in his nightly address. “The bombing and shelling of other cities, the air and missile strikes of the Russian army – all this is not just hostilities during the war.”
POLITICS
The Guardian

Switching PGA courses after mob rampage a success for all bar Trump

The violent scenes at the US Capitol last year led to the PGA taking its major tournament away from former president’s Bedminster course and awarding it to Southern Hills. The horrors associated with a violent mob rampaging around the US Capitol last year meant a subsequent decision relating to a golf tournament barely registered. Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course had been announced as the 2022 US PGA Championship’s host venue in 2014. With Trump caught in the middle of the Capitol storm, the PGA of America changed its plan, and Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma was the beneficiary at short notice.
TULSA, OK
The Guardian

The Guardian

283K+
Followers
72K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy