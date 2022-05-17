ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Puma Leak Manchester City 2022/23 Home Shirt Ahead of Official Launch

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dp837_0fglWst500

Manchester City's home kit for the 2022/23 campaign is now appearing on PUMA's official website ahead of its official launch on Thursday this week.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Puma will officially launch Manchester City's home kit for the upcoming campaign on Thursday May 19, just over a month after leaked images of a photoshoot in Manchester revealed the club's 2022/23 away kit.

In what has become a common trend amongst sides across Europe, the Premier League champions are expected to switch to the central crest design in their home attire next season, as was the case with the Etihad outfit's third kit for the ongoing campaign.

City Xtra exclusively provided an accurate representation of Manchester City's home kit for next season in April, with the home shirt set to feature a standard collar as opposed to a form of v-neck, that will use a combination of maroon and white as the trims.

However, Manchester City's 2022/23 home kit is appearing on Puma's official website two days prior to its official launch on Thursday.

PUMA Official

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qB7Bo_0fglWst500

The City first-team players featured in the leaked images include Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake and Ederson.

PUMA Official

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSMkl_0fglWst500

Each of City's leisure wear, training and casuals range gear have also appeared on the website, which feature manager Pep Guardiola ahead of his side's Premier League decider clash against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

PUMA Official

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0al5AT_0fglWst500

PUMA Official

For next season's home shirt, Manchester City fans can expect a take on the iconic kits featured in the 1960s and 1970s, when the club's traditional sky blue colour was paired with maroon detailing and trims across the full kit.

As rumoured late in 2021, City's 2022/2023 home shirt will use a combination of both the club's traditional sky blue as the predominant colour, paired with maroon trims and detailing.

Both the Manchester City club crest and Puma logo will be centralised, with the German kit manufacturers opting for a retro look to their latest edition for Pep Guardiola's side.

Click here for the first leaked image of Phil Foden in the 2022/23 home shirt.

Click here for the first leaked image of Jack Grealish in the 2022/23 home shirt.

Daily Mail

Blackburn holding off Man United, Chelsea securing the crown in style against Wigan and Sergio Aguero's incredible late winner against QPR... the EIGHT times the Premier League title went to the final day as Liverpool bid to overhaul Man City

Liverpool ensured they will keep their Premier League title hopes alive after seeing off Southampton despite making nine changes at St Mary's - with Klopp masterminding a 2-1 with a new look side. Manchester City will be frustrated that the Saints failed to get the job done after going in...
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Guardian

Women’s FA Cup photo essay – road to Wembley, final: Chelsea v Manchester City

Manchester City’s victory over West Ham in the semi-final meant that they were heading for Wembley for a fourth FA Cup final in the last six seasons. The match against Chelsea was a repeat of March’s League Cup final which City won 3-1. Whichever team triumphed would be winning a double, after Chelsea secured the Women’s Super League title last weekend. A victory for Emma Hayes’ side would also mean that following 2020-21’s Treble, Chelsea would have won five of the six domestic trophies on offer over the past two seasons. The two sides have developed a strong rivalry in recent years, with Chelsea’s dominance only punctured by City’s success in the cup competitions.
SOCCER
