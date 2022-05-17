ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Funeral Announcements for May 17, 2022

By Randy Kirby
 2 days ago
A Celebration of Life for Richard Eugene Foote, 86, of Sedalia, will be held from 11 a.m. Monday, May 23 at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service...

Sedalia, MO
