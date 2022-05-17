Funeral Announcements for May 17, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers observed a vehicle travelling at a speed of 58 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Duke Drive and North Limit Avenue and identified the driver. A computer check of the driver showed he was revoked through Missouri DOR. AK K. Fred, 35, of Marshall, was placed under arrest for Driving While Revoked. Fred was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold based on his prior convictions for the same offense.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO