It is safe to say that Patrick Beverley had a lot to get out of his chest regarding Chris Paul, after Paul and his Phoenix Suns crashed out of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in 7 games in the Conference Semifinals. Beverley claimed that everyone knows that attacking Chris Paul is the way to beat the Suns and that they won't go to the NBA Finals next season either.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO