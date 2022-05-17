ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard says her sister taught Johnny Depp to snort cocaine with a tampon applicator

By Sophia Ankel
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Amber Heard (L) with her sister Whitney Henriquez (R) at the High Court in London on July 24, 2020, where a previous trial took place centered on Heard's relationship with Johnny Depp.

Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

  • Johnny Depp's lawyers cross-examined Amber Heard on Monday afternoon.
  • His lawyers asked her about a picture that showed lines of cocaine next to a tampon applicator.
  • Heard said her sister taught Depp to use it to snort cocaine.

Amber Heard said that her sister, Whitney Henriquez, taught Johnny Depp to snort cocaine with a tampon applicator, a striking moment in the ongoing defamation trial.

The actress was responding to a photo presented in court by one of Depp's lawyers that showed four lines of cocaine next to a tampon applicator on a table. Heard said she took the picture at her apartment in Orange, California, in 2013.

It came as Depp's lawyers argued against Heard's claim that Depp physically assaulted her numerous times while under the influence of drugs

"When you snort cocaine typically it goes into your nose, and then it doesn't stay on the table. There's residue from that cocaine when your lips and hose touch the table, right?" Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, asked Heard, according to The Daily Beast.

She said in response: "The tampon applicator next to the driver's license that you see is a device that I believe my sister had taught him to use in order to put the cocaine in," the Beast said.

Vasquez did not respond to the claim about the applicator and instead went on to question her about the couple's divorce settlement.

Heard was also questioned about other pictures in her cross-examination, one of which appeared to show Depp passed out on a sofa with ice cream spilled on him, The New York Post reported.

Court proceedings in the defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, resumed Monday after a week-long hiatus.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about domestic abuse. His lawyers say the article tarnished Depp's reputation even though it never mentioned him by name.

Heard's legal team is due to call Henriquez to testify, The Daily Beast reported. This is not the first time she will appear in court to defend her sister.

In Depp's 2020 libel suit against the British tabloid The Sun, Henriquez testified she had pleaded with her sister not to marry Depp because of his alleged aggression towards her, Newsweek reported.

Comments / 11

Curtis Arnold
2d ago

She sure made a point of taking pics and videos of anything she thought she could use at a later date. If your think about her motives it's more on her conniving ways.

Reply
13
Lorraine Sweeney
2d ago

Jonny may have done drugs,but she is trash

Reply
13
FlameThrower
2d ago

She is talking opening about her drug use with no shame.

Reply
8
