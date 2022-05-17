Trivago 'Confirm' Todd Boehly's Takeover of Chelsea With Welcome Tweet

Club sponsor Trivago have appeared to confirm Todd Boehly's takeover of Chelsea Football Club with a welcome tweet from their Twitter account.

Boehly is set to complete his purchase of the Blues in the coming weeks after current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of March.

The UK Government's license for the club expires at the end of the month, but a takeover is expected to be finalised before then.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday morning, Trivago appeared to have confirmed the arrival of Boehly as Chelsea's new owner.

The travel company, who are one of the club's sponsors and have their name printed on the players' training kits, said: "Welcome to the Chelsea family, Todd Boehly! #LetsGo "

Boehly and his consortium are 'on course' to complete their takeover of the reigning World and European Champions by May 31.

It was reported on Monday that the Department of Culture, Media and Sport had denied that there is a 'notion of alarm' regarding the sale, with fears that it could collapse.

IMAGO / PA Images

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported: "The notion of "alarm" in Whitehall at the Chelsea sale falling through is being denied by my DCMS sources.

"Abramovich has an independent advisor engaging with the government. The sale paperwork only arrived last week. There are still key points to be resolved, though."

Boehly beat offers from Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca to be named as the preferred bidder by Raine Group, the merchant bank who have overseen the sale of the Stamford Bridge club.

