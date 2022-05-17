ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

TacoFest at SteelStacks: Ghost-pepper bobbing, a chihuahua beauty contest and sizzling fun return

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago

Get ready for some tasty, sizzling fun.

TacoFest — which sold out during its debut in 2019 — returns to Bethlehem. The event will take place July 12 with fun activities, live music, tequila tasting, and tacos, of course.

Here’s what you need to know:

The basics

When and where: 1 to 7 p.m. July 12, SteelStacks 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem

Spicy fun

Here are some of the highlights:

Live entertainment includes a performance from Reading-based Mexican folk band Mariachi Maya Internacional and the comedy game show “Spicy Talk,” hosted by comedian Jon Lunger and featuring notable area personalities.

Try your hand at bobbing for ghost peppers. The contest will be hosted by comedian and Brooklyn Hot Sauce Expo Ghost Pepper Bobbing champion Aliya Brown.

If you have a gorgeous chihuahua, you’ll want to enter them in the debut SteelStacks Chihuahua Beauty Contest.

Register at steelstacks.org .

Tasty attractions

Try and vote on up to a dozen uniquely twisted cocktails featuring Cazadores Tequila during Margarita Madness, which will begin at 1 p.m. in the Musikfest Café. The 2019 champions, Mixology Masters of Bethlehem, will be back to defend their crown against competing restaurants from the area as they try to win the title for the best margarita in the Lehigh Valley. There will also be a complimentary tortilla chip bar stocked with guacamole, queso, salsas, and rice and beans.

Patrón Tequila Tasting will be hosted at 1:30 p.m., on the Wind Creek deck at the ArtsQuest Center. You can try five different samples of Patrón Tequilas including Gran Patrón Piedra, an extra añejo tequila that retails for $400 a bottle. The complimentary tortilla chip bar will also be available.

And of course, the food: Participating Lehigh Valley food favorites include The Bayou, Cool Treats, Corner Cabinet, Cubano Xpress, Fud Truck, Flying V, Geakers Tacos, Grumpy’s BBQ Roadhouse, La Cabinita, Latin Bites, Take a Taco and more. Also, ArtsQuest’s Mack Truck Stop and Palette & Pour will be serving food and mixing cocktails featuring Cazadores Tequila and Bacardi Rum.

Tickets and info

General admission begins at 1 p.m., and includes access to all the food, drinks and fun at the SteelStacks campus.

How much: General admission tickets are $5; Margarita Madness tickets are $49 for members or $54 for general public; Patrón Tequila Tasting tickets are $49 for members and $54 for general public. Tickets for Margarita Madness and Patrón Tequila Tasting include early entry into the festival.

Info: SteelStacks.org

