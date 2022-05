Boris Johnson has confirmed the government will this week set out plans expected to allow ministers to unilaterally scrap part of his Brexit deal. The prime minister said more details would be released “in the coming days”, despite warnings they could trigger a trade war with the European Union, in an editorial in the Belfast Telegraph newspaper. Ministers are engaged in a stand off with the European Union over the Northern Ireland protocol.Mr Johnson’s government signed up to the agreement, which is designed to protect the EU’s single market. But ministers warn the deal threatens...

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO