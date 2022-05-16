As food costs go up, so does interest in fishing, hunting licenses

Alabama Hog Hunting Tips and Tricks For Day And Night. When it comes to wild hogs (feral pig), there is bad news and there is good news. The bad news is that hogs have become a major nuisance and their destructive rooting behavior and high reproductive rate is costing farmers and other property owners millions of dollars. The good news is that in Alabama there is no closed season or bag limits on hogs. That means if you are on private land you can literally go hog hunting every day. You can even go hog hunting at night. Armed with the proper equipment, the right firearms, the best electronic hog calls for hunting, the best hog hunting lights for a feeder, some Alabama hog hunting tips and tricks, and the proper knowledge on how to hunt hogs during the day and night; you can be clearing some feral pigs in no time.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO