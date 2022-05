What’s with all the detours in downtown Tampa? Here’s why all the roads are closed around the Tampa Convention Center. The city of Tampa is letting everyone know that U.S. Special Operations Command will host a capabilities demonstration on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 1:30PM to 2:30PM at the Tampa Convention Center. In order to do this, traffic around the Tampa Convention Center needs to be interrupted. Here are the road closures:

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO