Crypto Bigwigs Extend Help To Terra; Buterin Recommends 'Relief For The Average UST Smallholder'

By Nica Osorio
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
The Terra ecosystem totally untangled last week and took along with it much of the crypto market and with its investors left high and dry, several cryptocurrencies personalities offered help with Buterin recommending that Terra should make small investors whole. Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt shared Monday that the...

