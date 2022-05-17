Crypto Bigwigs Extend Help To Terra; Buterin Recommends 'Relief For The Average UST Smallholder'

Bitcoin is NOT just Bitcoin; this is just one type of blockchain technology. It is a decentralized ledger technology that helps to eliminate the middleman from any service and puts the control in the hands of the user. There are three main benefits to using blockchain technologies: Waste Management Tracking, Air Pollution Monitoring, and Sustainable Supply Chain. These different blockchains even have the potential to connect with one another to create one huge ecosystem that works together in sync. We could nerd out all day about the potential of blockchain alone, but today we are talking about the sustainability aspects and real-world implications.

