Preakness 2022: Here’s what to know, including post time, who’s racing, draws and odds, InfieldFest information and more

By Tim Schwartz, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255fGu_0fglMzqu00
Tim Marchant, an outrider, pets Rango, his horse, before going onto the track for a practice run at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Wednesday. VINCENT ALBAN/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The 147th Preakness Stakes will look more like the usual iteration of the traditional mid-May race, with a crowd that is expected to be near 100,000 converging on Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. Although there won’t be a Triple Crown winner this year, with Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, which won as a stunning 80-1 underdog, not being entered, there will be plenty to watch for on and off the track.

Here’s what you need to know:

What is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes first ran in 1873. It’s run two weeks after the Kentucky Derby at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. It’s the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, which consists of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes, which runs three weeks after the Preakness. The 147th edition of the Preakness, which covers 1 3/16 miles on the dirt track and is run by 3-year-old colts, geldings and fillies, is set for Saturday evening.

How to watch

TV coverage is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on CNBC and 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on NBC (channels 11 and 4 locally). Post time is listed as approximately 7:01 p.m. Gates open at Pimlico at 9 a.m. There will be 14 races. First post is at 10:30 a.m. The Preakness is the 13th race of the day.

The draw and odds

Post 1: Simplification. Morning-line odds: 6-1

Simplification finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby and is the fourth choice in the morning line. He was the first horse to arrive at Pimlico last week, and assistant trainer Jesus Prada said jockey John Velazquez, who has yet to win a Preakness, will get it done on this horse. The No. 1 post on the far inside, however, is not an ideal spot to be.

Post 2: Creative Minister. Morning-line odds: 10-1

Creative Minister was not originally nominated for the Triple Crown series, but the gray colt made significant strides since his debut in March. His trainer, Kenny McPeek, won the Preakness with Swiss Skydiver in 2020.

Post 3: Fenwick. Morning-line odds: 50-1

Fenwick is the longest shot in the race and joined the field shortly before Monday’s entry deadline. He’ll be hoping to re-create the same kind of magic Rich Strike did as the 80-1 long-shot winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Post 4: Secret Oath. Morning-line odds: 9-2

Secret Oath, a filly, has a legendary trainer in D. Wayne Lukas, who will try to win his seventh Preakness on Saturday. She is the third choice in the morning line, and owners Rob and Stacy Mitchell said the Preakness “suits her as far as timing.”

Post 5: Early Voting. Morning-line odds: 7-2

Early Voting has the second-best odds to win the Preakness. This will be his first race in the Triple Crown series. While he qualified for the Kentucky Derby field, trainer Chad Brown and owner Seth Klarman, who grew up a few blocks from Pimlico, opted to skip the race and point to the Preakness.

Post 6: Happy Jack. Morning-line odds: 30-1

Happy Jack finished in 14th at the Kentucky Derby and has strong bloodlines. His sire, Oxbow, won the Preakness in 2013. He’s the only California-based horse in the race.

Post 7: Armagnac. Morning-line odds: 12-1

Armagnac, one of the horses transferred from suspended trainer Bob Baffert to his former assistant, Tim Yakteen, was a late addition to the field. He won an allowance race in California the day after the Kentucky Derby to get into the Preakness.

Post 8: Epicenter. Morning-line odds: 6-5

Epicenter was the Kentucky Derby favorite and nearly won before being caught from behind in the final stretch by Rich Strike, and he is favored to win the Preakness. Though Rich Strike’s charge denied trainer Steve Asmussen his first Derby win, the Hall of Fame trainer has enjoyed some of his greatest successes at Pimlico, where he won the 2007 Preakness with Curlin and the 2009 Preakness with Rachel Alexandra.

Post 9: Skippylongstocking. Morning-line odds: 20-1

A third-place finisher in the Wood Memorial, Skippylongstocking is among the longer shots in the field and will break from the outside No. 9 post. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. entered White Abarrio into the Kentucky Derby but finished a disappointing 16th.

What is InfieldFest?

InfieldFest, a multi-act music concert held in the infield during the Preakness , will return to Pimlico after a two-year hiatus for COVID-19.

The festival lineup includes electronic artists Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, DJ Frank Walker and rapper Moneybagg Yo.

Tickets are on sale and start at $65.

The event, which draws people to a boisterous crowd of thousands, was canceled previously in 2020 and limited to a smaller group of attendees in 2021 because of coronavirus concerns. InFieldFest plans to be back and unrestrained as public health restrictions have eased. Marshmello, a DJ, was scheduled to perform in 2020 before the show was canceled.

InFieldFest transformed briefly in 2021 to Preakness LIVE, a show with a crowd of 3,000 people grouped into socially distanced fenced-in “pods” of eight people. Rapper 2 Chainz and DJ D-Nice headlined last year’s event. Past performances have included Post Malone, Maroon 5, Bruno Mars and other popular artists.

A new Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art and Music Festival will take place Friday, as part of the Baltimore 1/ST campaign and will celebrate the best of Baltimore and beyond. The festival will feature performances by Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion alongside local talent such as Brittany Spencer, Darin Atwater and The Soulful symphony.

What is the Black-Eyed Susan race?

The Black-Eyed Susan Stakes race is hosted annually at Pimlico on Friday, the day before Preakness. The race dates back to 1919 and was given graded stakes status in 1973. The race, which covers 1 1/8 miles, is run as a filly counterpart to the Preakness and features 13 entries. Post time is listed as approximately 5:44 p.m. and will be broadcast on USA Network. The winning prize is $250,000.

How’s the weather looking for the Preakness?

There is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. on Saturday. It’s expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 90. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Recent Preakness winners

2021: Rombauer

2020: Swiss Skydiver

2019: War of Will

2018: Justify

2017: Cloud Computing

2016: Exaggerator

2015: American Pharoah

2014: California Chrome

2013: Oxbow

2012: I’ll Have Another

2011: Shackleford

2010: Lookin At Lucky

2009: Rachel Alexandra

2008: Big Brown

2007: Curlin

2006: Bernardini

2005: Afleet Alex

2004: Smarty Jones

2003: Funny Cide

2002: War Emblem

2001: Point Given

2000: Red Bullet

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

