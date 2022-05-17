ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Inmate caught after escaping Orange County prison in Hillsborough

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3goNuH_0fglMwCj00

A prisoner who escaped from the Orange County Correctional Center in Hillsborough has been captured.

Tyrell Dickey escaped from the Orange County Correctional Center in Hillsborough shortly after 11 p.m. Monday night.

Dickey was caught Tuesday morning around 6:45 a.m. in Rutherford County, near Lake Lure. Law enforcement said he will be taken to a higher custody level facility and will be charged with felony escape.

He was considered a minimum custody offender and was serving a seven-year sentence for felony breaking and entering.

Dickey was admitted to prison on November 4, 2020 after being convicted in Rutherford County and was scheduled to be released on September 5, 2024.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Search for missing NC woman leads to homicide investigation

MACON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating human remains found during the search for a woman reported missing. Deputies said their investigation began when a family member filed a “missing person” report on Friday and told them she had not heard from her sister in several weeks. Following this report, deputies began working with the family member and the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office to try and find the missing woman or the people she spent time around. Through their initial investigation, deputies said they narrowed down their search to two areas of Macon County.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Accused NC capitol rioter allegedly violated terms of pretrial release

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man accused of assaulting police during the attack on the US Capitol allegedly violated the terms of his pretrial release. In new court documents submitted Saturday morning, federal prosecutors said Beddingfield went to a Buffalo Wild Wings with his mother, went to an undisclosed location, and drove by his father's house.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Lure, NC
County
Orange County, NC
City
Hillsborough, NC
Orange County, NC
Crime & Safety
Hillsborough, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Driver dies after crashing into Eno River Bridge in Durham

DURHAM, NC — A driver was killed in a crash Saturday night in Durham while attempting to pass another car. Durham police said the driver was speeding along Guess Road and tried to pass another car when they hit the side of the car, traveled into the other lane, flipped and struck the Eno River Bridge.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison
cbs17

4-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Halifax County, deputies say

SOUTH ROSEMARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A child died after an accidental shooting in Halifax County Friday, officials said. The incident happened around noon along Delta Drive in South Rosemary, just west of Roanoke Rapids, according to Halifax County Chief Deputy Scott Hall. A 4-year-old died after a gunshot wound...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Raleigh man faces DWI charge after wreck while driving school bus, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County school bus driver who had consumed alcohol was arrested Friday morning after he hit a pedestrian while driving a school bus, officials said. The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Bellwood Drive and Cameron Street, which is near Broughton...
cbs17

Dad speaks out after daughter among 6 shot in stolen SUV in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Elijah Pryor has watched as his daughter turned her life around. “The last day of [physical] therapy she came out and she hugged me. A big hug. [She] had crocodile tears in her eyes. She said daddy ‘I’m finished with therapy.’ I said, ‘that’s right baby.’ I said, ‘don’t stop, keep going. She hasn’t stopped,” he said as tears filled his eyes.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 shot, another in custody after daytime shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot in Raleigh Friday afternoon and another is in custody, police said. The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. along Prosper Avenue near Globe Road, which is the location of apartments off Brier Creek Parkway, according to Raleigh police. The person who was...
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy