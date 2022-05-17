Inmate caught after escaping Orange County prison in Hillsborough

A prisoner who escaped from the Orange County Correctional Center in Hillsborough has been captured.

Tyrell Dickey escaped from the Orange County Correctional Center in Hillsborough shortly after 11 p.m. Monday night.

Dickey was caught Tuesday morning around 6:45 a.m. in Rutherford County, near Lake Lure. Law enforcement said he will be taken to a higher custody level facility and will be charged with felony escape.

He was considered a minimum custody offender and was serving a seven-year sentence for felony breaking and entering.

Dickey was admitted to prison on November 4, 2020 after being convicted in Rutherford County and was scheduled to be released on September 5, 2024.