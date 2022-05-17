ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North St. Paul Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Highway 36

By WCCO-TV Staff
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 30-year-old North St. Paul man was killed in a rollover crash that closed a stretch of Highway 36 for hours Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Trevor May was heading west on the highway, exited at Dale Street, then drove through the intersection and onto the ramp to reenter 36.

He lost control of his vehicle and it rolled, coming to rest in the median. The state patrol said he was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m., and the highway did not reopen until after 6 a.m.

