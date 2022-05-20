ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Next Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warnings, Large Hail In SE Minnesota

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhQhI_0fglMmch00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Supercell thunderstorms rumbled Thursday evening over southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, dropping hail across the area. Get the latest updates below:

Update (10:05 p.m.) – A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Winona County until 2 a.m. Friday.

The warning area extends from Elba to Goodview. Residents are encouraged to stay on higher ground and not drive through flood waters.

Update (8:40 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Houston and Winona counties until 9:15 p.m.

Radar shows the storm line tracking toward the towns of Dakota, La Crescent and Brownsville. Threats include quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Update (8:33 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe counties in western Wisconsin until 9 p.m.

Radar shows the storm line moving toward the cities of La Crosse, St. Joseph and Coon Valley. Threats include quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Update (7:59 p.m.) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Winona County until 8:45 p.m.

Radar shows the storms are tracking toward the towns of Wyattville, Wilson and Dakota. Threats include half-dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Update (7:52 p.m.) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Houston County until 8:30 p.m.

Radar shows the storm cell moving towards the towns Norway, Houston, and La Crosse, Wisconsin. Forecasters say the threats include quarter-sized hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph and possible tornadoes.

Update (6:50 p.m.) — No severe thunderstorm warnings are currently in effect. Forecasters say the storms continue to shift eastward, and the severe weather threat is diminishing. However, it is possible that supercell storms develop over southeastern Minnesota in the late evening hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVVIv_0fglMmch00

(credit: CBS)

Update (6:35 p.m.) – The National Weather Service has removed several counties — including those that make up the Twin Cities metro — from the severe thunderstorm watch that was issued earlier in the afternoon. Still, a tornado watch remains in effect for much of south-central and southeastern Minnesota until 10 p.m.

Update (6:14 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning has extended to parts of Freeborn and Steele counties until 6:45 p.m.

Radar shows a storm cell moving toward Blooming Prairie. Threats include golf-ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Update (6:09 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Dodge and Olmsted counties until 6:45 p.m.

Radar shows the storm cell tracking towards the cities of Kasson, Rochester and Zumbro. Threats include quarter-sized hail and wing gusts up to 60 mph.

Update (6:07 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Freeborn and Steele counties until 6:30 p.m.

Radar shows the storm cell is tracking towards the towns of Geneva and Blooming Prairie. Threats include quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Update (6:01 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for parts of Faribault and Freeborn counties until 6:15 p.m.

The storm cell is tracking towards the towns of Freeborn, Alden, and Manchester. Threats include quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Update (5:49 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for an area of Pierce County in western Wisconsin until 6:15 p.m.

Radar shows the storm cell tracking towards the towns of Rock Elm and Elmwood. Threats include golf-ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Update (5:40 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for parts of Faribault, Freeborn, Steele and Waseca counties until 6:15 p.m.

Radar shows the storm cell tracking towards the cities of Wells, Freeborn, Hartland, New Richland, and Geneva. Threats include quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Update (5:26 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for parts of Waseca and Steele counties until 5:45 p.m.

The storm is tracking toward the cities of New Richland and Otisco. Threats include quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Update (5:22 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Faribault and Freeborn counties until 5:45 p.m.

Cities in the storm line’s path include Frost, Wells, Alden, and Freeborn. Threats include quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Update (5:07 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Dakota and Rice counties until 5:30 p.m.

Forecasters say the storm line is moving toward the towns of Northfield, Randolph, Hampton, and Vermillion. Threats include quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for parts of Dunn County in western Wisconsin until 6:15. Towns in this storm cell’s path include Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Fall Creek, and Wilson.

Update (5:02 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Blue Earth, Faribault and Waseca counties until 5:30 p.m.

Forecasters say the storm line is moving toward the cities of Delavan, Minnesota Lake, Waldorf, and Matawan. Threats include quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Update (4:57 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning continues for Dunn County is western Wisconsin until 5:15 p.m. Forecasters say this supercell storm has a history of creating large hail.

Update (4:43 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for an area of Dakota County until 5 p.m.

Cities in the storm cell’s path include Farmington, Rosemount, Vermillion, and Hastings. Forecasters say the storm threatens quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Update (4:37 p.m.) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Barron, Dunn, Pierce, and St. Croix counties in western Wisconsin until 5:15 p.m.

Radar shows the severe storm line moving toward the towns of Baldwin, Menomonie, and Elk Mound. Forecasters say threats include ping-pong-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Update (4:29 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Dakota, Rice and Scott counties until 4:45 p.m.

The severe storm cell is moving toward to the cities of Northfield, Castle Rock and Lakeville. Forecasters say threats include quarter-sized hail, 60+ mph wind gusts and possible tornadoes.

Update (4:19 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire counties in western Wisconsin until 5 p.m.

Forecasters say the storm cell is moving toward the cities of Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and Stanley. Threats include quarter-sized hail, 60+ mph wind gusts and possible tornadoes.

Update (4 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning in Washington County has been extended until 4:45 p.m., while one has been issued for Goodhue County until 4:30 p.m.

Polk and St. Croix counties in Wisconsin are also under a severe thunderstorm warning through the same time.

Update (3:40 p.m.) – Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m.

Hail was falling in downtown and northeast Minneapolis, as well as St. Paul, as the storm moved through:

Update (3:15 p.m.) – A tornado watch has been issued in Blue Earth, Brown, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Le Sueur, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Rice, Sibley, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Watonwan and Winona counties until 10 p.m.

The following counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.: Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, McLeod, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright.

Buffalo and Pepin counties in Wisconsin are also under a tornado watch.

Update (1:40 p.m.) – Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in Fillmore, Olmsted, and Winona counties until 2:30 p.m.

Update (1:20 p.m.) – Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Dodge, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona counties until 2 p.m.

Update (12:45 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fillmore and Mower counties until 1:45 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is a Next Weather Alert day due to storms that are on track to fire in south-central and southeastern Minnesota in the afternoon and evening.

As of midday Thursday, a severe thunderstorm is pushing through the southern edge of Minnesota, producing golf ball-to-tennis ball size hail. The storm, which will stay south of Interstate 90, is moving to the east.

After a quiet period in the afternoon, the threat for severe weather picks up again around 3 p.m., with the highest chance for storms between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The threat should subside by 10 p.m., WCCO Next Weather Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says.

There is an enhanced risk for severe storms in the south and southeast portions of the state, with mainly damaging hail followed by possible wind damage. A tornado can’t be ruled out.

The Twin Cities metro area is in a slight severe weather risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIhnU_0fglMmch00

(credit: CBS)

After 3 p.m., some isolated supercell thunderstorms that could produce destructive weather will move through southeastern Minnesota. There’s a chance those storms could impact areas southeast of the Twin Cities around 7 p.m.

At the same time, another thunderstorm scenario could play out in Alexandria.

Then after 9 p.m., the fuel for the storms will run out, and widespread rain will move through the rest of central Minnesota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gM0RW_0fglMmch00

Credit: CBS

Thursday’s high in the metro will reach into the 70s, but Friday’s high will be about 10 degrees cooler, and Saturday will be about 10 degrees cooler than that, with some isolated showers possible. The weekend will be cool indeed, with highs stalling in the 50s. Some areas of the state could even see patchy frost early on Sunday.

The extended forecast doesn’t feature a major warm-up, with temperatures expected to remain below average for this time of year.

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

Chilly weekend temps; lows in the 30s in many areas Sunday morning

Our chilly weekend temps will affect some tender outdoor plants that aren’t covered overnight. Lows were in the 30s Saturday morning in much of northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin, with a few spots in central Minnesota also dipping into the 30s. Twin Cities metro area lows were mainly in the lower 40s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

An Exclusive Look At Minnesota’s First 5-Star Hotel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the first one ever in Minnesota. Yes, there is a list of impressive companies here, but for some reason, there’s never been a five-star hotel — until now. Four Seasons Minneapolis opens June 1. A five-star hotel sounds kind of intimidating, but the leaders say they are going to make this into a community center for all. Until now, no one has seen inside. WCCO is bringing you the is the very first public look. You may have seen it from the outside, but this is the first look inside. And it’s quite a sight to see. “This is special. This...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tow Boat Hits Lock And Dam On Mississippi River In Wisconsin

ALMA, Wis. (WCCO) — Officials in Wisconsin say a tow boat crashed into a lock and dam on the Mississippi River Saturday night. No injuries were reported, and no cargo or fuel was spilled into the river, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at Lock and Dam 4 in Alma. The sheriff’s office said the tow boat lost control as it approached the lock and dam. (credit: Peter Schultz) The Canal Barge Company, which owns the tow boat, is working to recover it. The sheriff’s office said the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.
ALMA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeborn, MN
City
Nicollet, MN
City
Faribault, MN
City
Wabasha, MN
City
Delavan, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Northfield, MN
City
Rosemount, MN
City
Hartland, MN
City
Minnesota Lake, MN
City
Vermillion, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota’s Big Breweries To Sell Growlers Again, Smaller Breweries Can Sell 6 Packs To-Go Under New Law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota beer lovers can again buy growlers at some of the state’s largest breweries and six packs to-go at other smaller taprooms under a new law effective Monday. The bipartisan deal approved by the legislature marks the most significant changes in the state’s liquor laws since allowing sales on Sundays five years ago. The bill, dubbed “Free the Growler,” increases a production cap from 20,000 barrels to 150,000 barrels so the state’s largest breweries — Summit, Surly, Castle Danger, Schell’s and Fulton — can sell 64 oz. growlers on-site and still operate a taproom. Under the previous law,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A partial skull that was discovered last summer by two kayakers in Minnesota will be returned to Native American officials after investigations determined it was about 8,000 years old. The kayakers found the skull in the drought-depleted Minnesota River about 110 miles (180 kilometers) west of Minneapolis, Renville County Sheriff […]
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Storms Brought Damaging Hail, Winds, & Heavy Rain to SE Minnesota

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has not received any reports of significant storm damage locally but it's suspected the strong thunderstorms that began pounding the region yesterday and continued through the night and into the morning contributed to power outages in Rochester affecting nearly 2000 homes and businesses. The storm...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Thunderstorms#Central Minnesota#Wcco#La Crescent
CBS Minnesota

Primary In Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District Will Be Closely Watched

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s August primary will be a big one. One of the biggest contests is in the Fifth Congressional District where incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a challenge from former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels Federal officials, like members of Congress, have little say when it comes to local law enforcement matters. But that is not preventing candidates running in the Fifth District from weighing in on the future of the Minneapolis Police Department. Omar has been a supporter of the “defund the police” movement, and she was in favor of last year’s Minneapolis charter amendment that would have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Yes, it's chilly in Minnesota - but still warmer than average for May

The past few days have had Minnesotans shivering in their shorts, bringing to mind cooler fall days although we're nearing only the unofficial start of summer. So to answer the question many may be thinking now: Yes, it's been chillier than normal recently, but we're still warmer than average for the month of May overall.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KIMT

Storm reports from across North Iowa and southern Minnesota on Thursday

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the area today, producing large hail and some high wind gusts. There have been over 40 reports of hail and wind through 8 PM Thursday. Several of these reports were for large hail of quarter to golf ball size in SW Rochester and also south of Albert Lea near Emmons, MN. There was even one report of hail larger than baseballs south of Albert Lea.
ALBERT LEA, MN
CBS Minnesota

First-Ever St. Paul ‘Qeej Festival’ Highlights Hmong Musical Instrument

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Qeej Festival in St. Paul on Sunday celebrated a musical instrument that’s one of the most recognized symbols of the Hmong people. The day-long showcase highlighted every aspect of the traditional wooden wind instrument. “Eight different reeds to make a sound. And it actually it sounds very similar to the bagpipe,” said Koob Meej Lee, a qeej instructor and the emcee of the event. The Hmong Cultural Center put on this unique event for the first time. “It’s the first one in the nation,” said HCC executive director Txong Pao Lee. The festival, held at the Landmark Center, also...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sen. Klobuchar Pushing To Help Modernize Minnesota National Guard’s Fleet

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited the Minnesota National Guard’s 133 Airlift Wing in St. Paul Sunday to push for more help to maintain transport planes used by the guard. The Airmen fly the C-130 Hercules, and Klobuchar says she is working to get more funds to take care of those planes. Col. James D. Cleet, wing commander of the 133rd Airlift, says the planes need more attention as they get older. (credit: CBS) “They’re harder to get parts for, they’re harder to maintain, and my maintenance officer … is spending more and more time keeping these [the C-130 Hercules] in the air,” Cleet said. “They just need more TLC.” The C-130s have been used to help with floods in Minnesota, as well as on military missions across the world. Recently, Klobuchar was able to secure funding for upgrades to their propellers.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minn. Legislature Misses Deadline With Key Bills Unfinished; Walz Suggests Special Session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Legislature missed a midnight deadline just before Monday to complete key outstanding issues like public safety and education funding, requiring a special session to finish the work or pushing it off until next year. Only Gov. Tim Walz can call lawmakers back to the capitol. He told reporters early Monday that he would call a special session if legislative leaders can button up the remaining issues where they are stuck. He was optimistic, though, that “90-95%” of the work is done. “You don’t get the ball to the one yard line and go home,” he...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Slightly Warmer Start To The Work Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday will be a few degrees warmer than Sunday, but it will still be a cooler-than-average start to the work week. Monday will start out sunny, but it will be a mostly cloudy day, with a high of 65 degrees in the Twin Cities. High temperatures will be similar across the state. (credit: CBS) Isolated showers are possible in southern Minnesota Monday evening. Temperatures will drop back into the 40s overnight, and Tuesday’s highs will be pretty similar. Precipitation will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, when temperatures will dip down to the mid-50s. But temps will rebound into the 70s for Memorial Day weekend, which could feature more rain.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

Truckers face bumps in the road amidst staffing shortages

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - When the pandemic hit in 2020, and many industries were forced to stop, truck drivers didn’t. The president of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, Neal Kedzie, says semi-truck drivers have been through a lot during the pandemic, as essential workers, now facing supply chain issues, high gas prices and driver shortages.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy