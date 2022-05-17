ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain firefighter’s death spurs investigation that leads to multiple suspensions and demotions

By Don Stacom, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L2xsE_0fglMjyW00
New Britain Fire Department headquarters Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant/TNS

After the suspected overdose death of an off-duty city firefighter in January, New Britain suspended seven firefighters and fired another in connection with an apparent ring that used drugs at various firehouses, city officials said.

In addition, nearly a half-dozen firefighters filed retirement papers while a months-long internal investigation was underway.

And just weeks ago, commanders conducted a large-scale staff transfer between New Britain’s eight firehouses to break up cliques of troubled employees, Mayor Erin Stewart said Monday.

Acknowledging the revelations as “a black eye” for the 129-member department, Fire Chief Rafael Ortiz said discipline is being mixed with rehabilitation for the offenders.

“We have to address these issues so they don’t fester,” Ortiz said. “We take providing a drug-free workplace very seriously. We’ve taken swift action and we’ve held those individuals accountable.”

Stewart, who has been consulting with city lawyers for months as the circle of trouble widened, publicly spoke Monday about the case for the first time.

“The majority of our staff come in to work every day, do well, protect our citizens and do it because they love this job and take it seriously,” Stewart told the Courant.

“They’re embarrassed — and so am I — that we have to even come forth and talk about what you and I would perceive to be common sense: To not do drugs at work or be under the influence at work,” she said.

Rumors of drug use in the fire department started circulating soon after Firefighter Matthew Dizney, 36, was found dead at his Southington home on Jan. 26.

Southington police have been investigating it as a suspicious death; the medical examiner is still awaiting results of toxicology tests, but New Britain officials say it was an apparent drug overdose.

Among the evidence investigators reportedly found was Dizney’s phone, which had a record of his text messages back and forth with Lt. Michael Yagmin, city officials said. They repeatedly referred to a “stack” and a “bun,” which New Britain police identified as street terms for various quantities of drugs.

In one exchange, Yagmin appears to offer Adderall pills to Dizney, city officials said. New Britain police determined there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Yagmin criminally, but city officials fired him after concluding that he lied at an administrative hearing.

“You were knowingly supplying, giving, selling, sharing and using illegal drugs and your prescription Adderall pills with a private in the fire department” and delivered drugs to Dizney while he was on duty, according to Stewart’s Feb. 18 letter of termination to Yagmin.

Yagmin was accused of commission of a criminal or immoral act, conduct unbecoming of a city employee and untruthfulness at a Garrity Act hearing, according to city officials.

Yagmin denied any drug use or misconduct, and is appealing the dismissal, a union official said. The state labor board is expected to hear the case next month or in July. Yagmin could not be reached for comment.

Between mid-March and early April, the city issued 30-day unpaid suspensions to seven other senior firefighters. All were either lieutenants, a supervisory rank, or drivers, an upper-seniority assignment.

To keep their jobs, they all admitted to violating the city’s code of conduct. They accepted demotions to private as well as three-year probation periods where they cannot seek promotion.

They also agreed to go to some form of drug counseling or rehabilitation, officials said. And, as part of their “last chance” agreements, they also signed off on accepting random drug testing at any time during that probation.

Stewart said they were part of a loosely aligned group of firefighters, several of whom admitted to being at work under the influence of drugs. Adderall was a particularly popular drug for the group, but there was also evidence of less frequent heroin or marijuana use, she said.

“The reason these guys weren’t fired is that each of them told somewhat of their truth. The one that completely lies about everything is the one who was let go,” she said.

“The individuals who are being brought back are remorseful, they understand the severity of their actions and they’re getting the help they need,” Ortiz said. “There’s a path to redemption for those individuals.”

Ken Keough, president of Local 992, the city firefighters union, said it was good that the seven firefighters can save their careers.

“We’ve had issues where certain individuals had trouble with drug issues and they’ve had a chance to reform,” said “Many of them are still seeking out help and I think that’s a good thing.”

Ortiz said he and the mayor’s office have worked to establish a drug-testing policy since he was hired four years ago. Negotiations with the union stalled during the pandemic, but have resumed.

“Everybody has been working in good faith. I believe we’re very close to coming to terms,” Keough said. “We’re getting there, unfortunately it’s not happening overnight.”

Stewart was pointedly less optimistic, saying that union has stalled progress for too long — and even after the death of one of its members.

“As of today, the fire union has still failed to agree to a drug-testing policy,” she said. “It boggles my mind why the union has failed to coordinate with the city to put forth a policy that is going to ensure the safety of our citizens and the safety of the firefighting men and women of our department.

“Obviously there have been things going on here for years that nobody opened their mouths about. The unfortunate reality is it took firefighter Matt Dizney’s death to highlight it,” she said. “If I would have known, I have the tools at my disposal to have been able to help him and others that need it.”

Comments / 8

Neil Krane
2d ago

When unions serve as protection rackets for illicit behavior, misdeeds, and immunize the offenders from discipline, the time to examine the efficacy of that union organization is long overdue. Unions that shield corrupt behavior. of its members are essentially criminal organizations.

Reply(2)
11
Related
Daily Voice

On-Duty CT State Trooper Involved In Crash In Milford

An on-duty Connecticut State trooper was found at fault after being involved in a crash with another vehicle. The crash took place in New Haven County around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 in Milford near Anderson and Merwin avenues when the trooper allegedly "failed to obey a traffic signal," said Officer MariLisa Anania, of the Milford Police.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Body Found in Car on Broad Street in Meriden: Mayor

Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside of a vehicle on Broad Street in Meriden. Officials said they believe the person was homeless and possibly living out of the car at the time. There is no criminal aspect to the person's death, according to Mayor Kevin Scarpati. Their...
MERIDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Milford Teen Charged, Identified In Stabbing Death Of Shelton Student

The 16-year-old suspect in the stabbing death of a Fairfield County prep school student has been charged in adult court and identified. New Haven County resident Raul Valle, of Milford, was charged Thursday, May 19, with the alleged murder of James "Jimmy" McGrath, age 17, a football and lacrosse player at Fairfield College Preparatory School, on Saturday, May 14 during a fight in front of a residence.
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
City
Southington, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Bristol crash

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash in Bristol on Tuesday, police said. The Bristol Police Department responded to the crash at Jerome Avenue in the area of Sturbridge Court around 6:30 p.m. According to police, the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and left the roadway, […]
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Stewart
Eyewitness News

Newington police looking for suspects in Monday night assault

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police are looking for two suspects after an assault Monday night. Police say it happened in the area of Main Street and Camp Avenue around 9 p.m. An 18-year-old male was walking on Main Street when he was approached by two males walking on...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

3 arrested after armed Home Depot robbery, chase

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple police units responded to the report of an armed robbery at Home Depot in West Hartford on Tuesday morning. Two Home Depot Prevention Loss employees attempted to stop two men with stolen merchandise. The suspects continued moving toward a car in the parking lot. A brief struggle ensued between […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Government Technology

West Hartford, Conn., Deploys License Plate-Reading Cameras

(TNS) — License plate-reading cameras have been placed around West Hartford to help solve and reduce crime, police said. The 13 cameras were installed in strategic areas during a trial period for testing and evaluation that runs through June 30, Assistant Police Chief Lawrence Terra said Wednesday. Built by Flock Safety, the cameras are not meant to record plates for traffic and parking offenses, but rather for serious crimes, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Route 8 closed in Bridgeport amid police investigation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 in Bridgeport is closed Tuesday morning due to police activity. According to Connecticut State Police, Route 8 southbound is shut down between Exits 5 and 3. Police said the closure is not due to a crash. This is an active police investigation. Keep up with the latest details with […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Firefighting#Firefighters#Hartford Courant Tns
WTNH

Meriden police officer saves life of suicidal man

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden police officer discovered a man who was suicidal in a park and disrupted his plans to take his own life. According to the Meriden Police Department, Officer Kosky was conducting a proactive patrol in the area of Hubbard Park on Sunday morning around 12 a.m. when she located a […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

16-Year-Old From ‘Rival School' Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Shelton Teen

A 16-year-old from Milford was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Shelton teenager over the weekend. The 16-year-old suspect turned himself in to Shelton police Wednesday morning, according to Det. Richard Bango. Officers responded to Laurel Glen Drive just before midnight on Saturday and...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

iWitness video: Stranger rains money at Meriden Mall

Teen stabbing suspect faces a judge, boosting production of baby formula, Ann Uccello turns 100, and a Throwback Thursday tune!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. announces launch of 2022 state child tax rebate. Updated: 3 hours ago. The 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate was launched during a news conference on May 19.
MERIDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

LifeStar called to transport driver after Killingly crash

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — LifeStar was called on Wednesday morning to transport a driver suffering injuries after a car crash on I-395. According to the Danielson Fire Department, the driver faced serious injuries after a crash in the area of Exit 37 on I-395 northbound. LifeStar was called to transport the driver to a trauma […]
KILLINGLY, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Camera Technology in West Hartford Raises Questions

West Hartford Police is upgrading technology they say will be used to solve and help reduce crime. They plan to use cameras in 13 different locations. The Automated License Plate Reading cameras, or ALPR cameras, are used to capture license plate and car information to help officers with criminal investigations or Amber and Silver alerts.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy