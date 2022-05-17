ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut actor’s 100-year-old castle gets renovations before opening for the season

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

Gillette Castle — that eccentric-looking mansion of jagged stones that gazes over the Connecticut River on the East Haddam-Lyme town line — opens to the public from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. Visitors to the house of “Sherlock Holmes” stage actor William Gillette will find some repairs made to restore the 103-year-old landmark to its original glory.

The first new addition visitors will see is the sign welcoming them to the castle. It features Gillette in silhouette, wearing Sherlock Holmes’ cap and smoking his pipe. Also, the Seth Thomas clock in the great room has been fixed and keeps time again.

The stone retaining wall surrounding the castle has been fixed, said Park Supervisor Jack Hine. “It was a dry-laid wall, with the earth retaining it. It pushed it down over 100 years,” Hine said. “It is now reinforced concrete, faced with the original stones.”

Also the conservatory adjacent to the river-facing terrace has been restored.

“Last year it was almost barren. It didn’t feel like it probably actually looked during Gillette’s time. It didn’t show the joy of a properly tended garden,” said Lynn Wilkinson, president of the Friends of Gillette Castle State Park.

Wilkinson said many garden-supply merchants in the area donated to the restoration project, to fill the conservatory with a variety of strong, healthy plants. A small pool in the room will be filled for visitors to toss coins in. The park collects the coins and displays many of them to show the countries that park visitors have come from.

In Gillette’s day, the castle had many esteemed visitors. “Charlie Chaplin, Albert Einstein, Calvin Coolidge, lots of others, they all came to visit him,” Wilkinson said.

Gillette, a descendant of Connecticut Colony founder Thomas Hooker, was born in Hartford in 1853. He grew up in Nook Farm, most famous as the neighborhood of Harriet Beecher Stowe and Mark Twain. He pursued a stage career. Starting in 1899, with the permission of Sherlock Holmes’ creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Gillette specialized in Holmes.

Over 1,300 performances in the course of 33 years as the fictional detective — originating Holmes’ now-legendary deerstalker cap, Inverness cape, curved pipe and magnifying glass — Gillette became one of the most famous and wealthy actors in the country and established the template for every Sherlock Holmes actor ever since.

It wasn’t just Gillette’s acting that made him successful, Wilkinson said. “He figured out that if he wrote, produced and starred in the plays, all the dollars would come to him,” she said. “He was the first authentic interpreter of Sherlock Holmes. It was a great mix of Holmes, a fascinating character, and Gillette, who had an amazing presence.”

Gillette designed the quirky castle himself. Construction began in 1914. He moved in in 1919. He called his home the “Seventh Sister Estate” in recognition of a series of hills in the area. The widower lived there alone, with his cats, until his death in 1937. The house and its 122 acres, which included a small railroad, was bequeathed to relatives.

In 1943, the property became a state park, administered collaboratively by the state and the Connecticut Forest and Park Association. It opened to the public in 1944. A little cottage on the property was home to Yukitaka Osaki, Gillette’s right-hand man, who lived there until his death in 1942. That building also is facing restoration in the future.

Gillette Castle, 67 River Road in East Haddam, is open for interior visitors from May 28 to Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last entry is at 3 p.m. Admission is $6, $2 ages 6 to 12, 5 and younger free. Only the first floor is ADA accessible, and only 12 people are allowed in every 15 minutes. The grounds around the castle are open daily year-round from 8 a.m. to sunset. gillettecastlefriends.org .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Comments / 2

Related
WTNH.com

Nyberg: Friends bring cocktail-infused cupcakes to Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you like cupcakes and cocktails? Two women are behind a venue that is bringing both of them together. Maxine Harris and Laurren Robinson are the founders of Je T’aime Cupcakes and Cocktails. They serve as chief culinary officer and marketing director, respectively. Harris...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

A Lifetime movie shoot comes to life in Mystic

STONINGTON, Conn. — The Inn at Mystic is playing co-star, in a sense, for the upcoming Lifetime movie, “How to Live Your Best Death”. The cast and crew of the movie have spent much of the week at the Inn at Mystic shooting various scenes for yet another movie being filmed in Connecticut.
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: Local rescue helping horses for decades

WASHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A horse rescue in Connecticut has been saving lives for over four decades. “Way back when, when I started, a lot of people didn’t have the education. They thought you could just throw them in your backyard, and they’d eat the grass, and they were fine and they could live that way,” said Patty Wahlers, Founder and President of H.O.R.S.E of Connecticut.
WASHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

DEEP provides update on orphaned bear cubs

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State environmental officials provided an update on bear cubs following the shooting death of their mother in Newtown. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. at Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area in Burlington. DEEP recapped its efforts to safely...
BURLINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
City
Lyme, CT
City
Hartford, CT
City
East Haddam, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
NBC Connecticut

Man Showers Meriden Mall Shoppers With Cash

While it was a beautiful day in Connecticut on Tuesday, there was a man inside the Meriden Mall who was "making it rain." With a fist full of dollar bills, a mystery man showered cold, hard cash over the rails just before shoppers exited the mall. “All of a sudden...
MERIDEN, CT
outdoors.org

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union, (B3B/C, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Six mile hike on the East Ridge and Nipmuck Trails. Meet at the BHSP parking lot at 9:15 for a prompt 9:30 start. DIRECTIONS: Take I-84(E) to Exit 73, right off the exit onto Rte. 190(E) for 1.9 miles, right on Rte. 171(E) for 1.3 miles and left into the park. Parking is one mile in on the left.
UNION, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Coolidge
Person
William Gillette
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Harriet Beecher Stowe
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Thomas Hooker
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Eyewitness News

Small Business Spotlight: Supercharged

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Small Business Spotlight heads to Montville to check out Supercharged. Built in 2017, Supercharged is an indoor adventure center hidden in plain sight in Montville. “If you’re looking for an action-packed experience, we are the one stop shop for that, so we have indoor go-karting,...
MONTVILLE, CT
Daily Voice

$4,200 In Fines Issued After Trio Exceeds Carp Limit At River In Cromwell

Three men were issued more than $4,200 in fines after Connecticut officials reported that they far exceeded the daily limit for carp fishing. Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police reported on Monday, May 16, that officers in Middlesex County responded over the weekend to the CT River in Cromwell after receiving a report of three people fishing over the daily limit for carp.
CROMWELL, CT
milfordmirror.com

How ‘No Mow May’ is taking over some Connecticut neighborhoods

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stroll down Kenyon Street in Hartford’s West End, and the first thing you’ll notice are the dandelions. Some yards have only one or two, others have many more. They poke up from slightly overgrown lawns, yellow accents in an otherwise pristine neighborhood.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut River#Actor#Connecticut Colony#The Castle#Gillette Castle
heystamford.com

This Is The Best Cake In Connecticut

A popular national media brand has named their favorite cakes in America and a Stamford bakery is being credited for having the best cake in Connecticut. With the help of reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers’ rankings on competition shows, Caitlin Flynn an award winning reporter for popular blog Eat This, Not That! compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state across the country.
STAMFORD, CT
FOX 61

Filming for new Lifetime movie set to begin in Mystic

STONINGTON, Conn. — One Connecticut town will serve as the backdrop for a new Lifetime movie. Filming is set to begin on May 17 for Lifetime’s new movie “How to Live Your Best Death." The movie centers around the main character, Kristin, as she seeks professional help...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Grandpa’s Restaurant

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - If you go out to eat at Grandpa’s Restaurant in Naugatuck, understand that it will be a true family affair. Customers keep raising their mugs to their favorite Naugatuck business. Perhaps it’s no surprise that a joint called Grandpa’s Restaurant has an incredible family feel....
NAUGATUCK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
GoLocalProv

One of Rhode Island’s Oldest Houses to Become a Family Home Once Again

Preserve Rhode Island, a statewide nonprofit committed to preserving Rhode Island’s historic places for future generations, announced this week their plans to return the historic Valentine Whitman House (c. 1696) in Lincoln back into a private residence. A preservation easement, overseen by Preserve RI, will be put on the...
LINCOLN, RI
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Congratulates A Trifecta Of Winners Who Won $300 Thousand

They say you got to to be in it to win it! Recently, a trio of lottery winners throughout the Bay state have picked up a cool $100 thousand in prize money and one of the lucky tickets from the Massachusetts Millionaire's Club was sold right here in south county at The Shell gas station on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. The other two winners: A Mass cash ticket that was purchased at Dick's Variety north in Salisbury and King Liquors in Lowell rewarded a patron with a winning $15 Million Money Maker ticket, even though the top prize was not won, the 100 grand is STILL a nice chunk of change. I'm envious for sure, but I better find some extra one dollar bills and try to get in on the winning. Any extra money these days would come in very handy for sure!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy