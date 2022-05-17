ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Free Rides for Kids Comes to Cook County

boreal.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Grand Marais Public Library• May 16, 2022. Grand Marais Public Library is pleased to announce that Arrowhead Transit’s Free Rides for Kids program will be offered in Cook County this year, thanks to a partnership between the organizations. Youths wearing an Arrowhead Transit wristband can...

www.boreal.org

boreal.org

Cook County Tree Giveaway and Plant Sale and Exchange Events - 2022

To keep you informed about the Cooperative’s vegetation management plans and show our care for the community, Arrowhead Cooperative is hosting a tree giveaway event. Information will be available on our right of way maintenance plans and our Integrated Vegetation Management program. Wednesday, May 18th 1-4pm at our office...
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Cook County Construction Season: CR 45 Pike Lake Road Reconstruction

From the Cook County Highway Department • May 19, 2022. With the arrival of warm weather, Cook County, MN will experience the influx of tourists, outdoor events and activities, and the inevitable road construction. While disruptive, these projects bring much needed improvements to the roads upon which we are so dependent. Harsh winter weather damages our roads, and there is a short window of time for repairs to be completed.
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Cook County Recycling Events (Electronics & Paper Shredding) - Spring 2022

Accepted: Papers for shredding (paper clips, staples and rubber bands do not need to be removed). There is no limit to how much people can bring. Not Accepted: Already shredded paper; people need to take their boxes or plastic bags that they have their stuff in (or bring your paper in a brown paper bag, which can be shredded)
boreal.org

Bent Paddle Releases Beer in Honor of U.S.S. Minneapolis-St. Paul

In honor of the commissioning of the U.S.S. Minneapolis-St. Paul naval ship on Saturday (watch a video of the ship arriving in Duluth here), the Navy League asked Bent Paddle to create a special brew. Brewers were able to come up with a pale ale called, the Way Finder Freedom...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

MnDOT to host virtual public update meeting for Twin Ports Interchange project

MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Monday, May 23, at 12:15 p.m. to provide updates on the Twin Ports Interchange project in Duluth. To join the virtual meeting visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange/meetings. Those without internet access can also join by calling 855-282-6330 and entering access code 2483 845 7887. For those unable to attend in person, a recording will be posted on the project webpage to view when convenient.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Holiday Film Shooting In Duluth, Looking For Background Actors

Calling all holiday movie lovers, this could be a fun opportunity for you. A Christmas movie will be filming in Duluth beginning later this month - and you could be in it!. Lately, there have been a bunch of projects that have filmed in Duluth and surrounding areas. For example, a comedy television pilot recently wrapped filming in Chisholm. The show only filmed one episode but the town provided the perfect backdrop needed for the show!
DULUTH, MN
WTIP

Northern Minnesota tick and mosquito outlook for the summer season

The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country Power and Xcel Energy...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

9 Mammoth Cruise Ships Are Set to Dock in Minnesota This Summer

Minnesota may not be located on an ocean, yet nine big-time cruise ships are still set to dock here in our fair state this summer. When I hear the word 'cruise ship,' Minnesota isn't the first state that leaps to my mind. Florida, Texas, California, and even New York and Louisiana (home to New Orleans) all make sense, seeing as they're all states that have massive coastlines along either the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean or along the Gulf of Mexico.
MINNESOTA STATE
PLANetizen

Minnesota Republicans Kill Passenger Rail, Freeway Cap Projects

The Washington Street Bridge near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. | Arthur Greenberg / Shutterstock. The Minnesota State Senate voted earlier this month to block planning for an intercity passenger rail route connecting the Twin Cities Duluth,” reports Tim Pugmire for MPR News. The route, known as the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Arrives In Duluth Ahead Of Commissioning

Originally published May 16 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived in Duluth Monday morning. The Navy will commission the Freedom-class littoral combat ship this Saturday. In 2019, the Navy christened and launched the ship into Wisconsin’s Menominee River. Once commissioned, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul will operate mostly near shore, doing things like clearing mines or tracking down small ships or submarines. The inside of these ships is 40% open, so they can be reconfigured in a number of ways to support a variety of missions. This is the second ship named Minneapolis-St. Paul. The first was a Los Angeles-class attack submarine that served from 1984 to 2008. Two other ships have been named for just Minneapolis and two for St. Paul.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Notice to Haulers - Lifting of Road Restrictions

May 17, 2022 - Seasonal load restrictions on some of Cook County’s paved and gravel roads have ended, effective today, in accordance with Minnesota’s guidance for the North frost zone. Legal weight trucks are able to use these roads, unless otherwise posted, effective at 12:01 am. Restrictions have...
COOK COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Mayor proposes ‘small house’ plan to tackle housing crisis

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Superior Mayor Jim Paine said there’s a housing crisis in the city. Now, he’s proposing a new partnership to create what he calls affordable small homes. Paine said this project would be part of the city’s current Vacant to Value program.
SUPERIOR, WI
mprnews.org

Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. includes Brainerd, Duluth areas

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 238 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK. * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central to northeast Minnesota Northwest Wisconsin Lake Superior. * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 220 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered...
DULUTH, MN
KDHL AM 920

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Ice-out up north is near latest on record

The ice pulling away from the shore on Sawbill Lake north of Tofte, Minn., as seen at sunset on May 5. Courtesy of Dan Shirley | 2018. Minnesota’s reluctant spring has produced some of the latest ice-out dates on record in northern Minnesota. Ice-out on some lakes in northeast...
TOFTE, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Benton, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Benton; Carlton; Cass; Chisago; Crow Wing; Isanti; Itasca; Kanabec; Lake; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; St. Louis; Todd SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 238 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BENTON CARLTON CASS CHISAGO CROW WING ISANTI ITASCA KANABEC LAKE MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE ST. LOUIS TODD
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

