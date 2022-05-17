ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Meet the candidates for Lexington mayor

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIPQw_0fglJvMD00

Tuesday's primary election includes the race for Lexington mayor.

Four candidates are on the ballot but only two will move on to the general election.

Lexington mayor Linda Gorton is running for re-election hoping to continue the progress she says she's made already.

"I think I am the most proven leader in the pack of candidates for mayor, and so, I'm ready to do it again," said Gorton.

Her challengers include current council member David Kloiber, minister and veteran Adrian Wallace, and William Weyman.

Candidates talked to LEX 18 about issues facing the city, with public safety and housing affordability among the top concerns.

"Our city has a lot of issues that have been growing for years and years and I keep seeing them going under-addressed."

Kloiber says he wants to tackle the budget, violence, and housing costs.

"When I envision Lexington into the future, it's a bright future for my kids. It's where they don't have to feel unsafe walking around downtown and they can play in new amenities like the Town Branch Park when it's established and be able to go to soccer fields that we have in areas of town that bring people in. Let them group up and see what our city is all about," said Kloiber.

Mayor Gorton says violent crime was down 4% between 2020 and 2021. She wants to keep tackling crime and also continue efforts to expand affordable housing.

"From 2014 until right now, the city has put in about $24 million into affordable housing. With that we have leveraged about 350 million from other funding partners and that's huge. We've built almost three thousand affordable housing units."

Candidate Adrian Wallace is a Lexington native, minister, and a military veteran.

"We have to ensure that our leadership downtown understands not only diplomacy, as we do in the military with winning hearts and minds, and so yes we have to tackle crime head on," said Wallace.

Wallace and Kloiber want to implement the national service, Group Violence Intervention, to address crime in the city.

"I'm a bridge-builder. I've worked with the NAACP and I've collaborated with Black Lives Matter groups. But I've also been endorsed by the fop in 2018 when I ran for vice mayor," said Wallace.

Comments / 0

Related
foxlexington.com

Results unclear in Fayette County race following ballot mix up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The results of the fourth district seat on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council are hanging in the balance after a ballot mix-up prevented some people from voting in the race while allowing others to vote in it that should not have. On Tuesday Brenda...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Primary Election Results

Nearly 22% of registered voters turned out to vote in Tuesday’s Primary Election in Laurel County. 1,598 voters took advantage of early voting, 580 voted absentee by mail, 91 voted absentee in person and 8,407 voted on election day at one of the 15 vote centers around the county. Don McFadden won for Property Valuation Administrator with 37% of the vote, Tony Brown retained his position as County Clerk with 71% of the vote, Doug Bowling remains Coroner winning 54% of the vote. In other county races, John Crawford won for Magistrate District 1, Justin Williams won for Constable Distict 1, Steven Cornn won for Constable District 2, Bobby Overbay won for Magistrate District 3, Jeff Book took the Magistrate District 4 race, Travis Gregory won for Constable District 4, Billy Oakley won for Magistrate District 5 and Robert Smith won for Constable District 6. The other Magistrate and Constable posts were unapposed. In the city races, for Mayor of London Randall Weddle got 829 votes, Judd Weaver got 583 and Jacob Kirby 134. So Weddle and Weaver move on to the general election this fall. In the City Council contest the top 12 vote getters were, in order, Kip Jervis, Kelly Green, Holly Little, Donnie Lee Philpot, Justin Young, Marty Huff, Stacy Benge, Sherrie Mays, Wes Benge, Stewart Walker, Joshua Samples and Chase Carson. Those 12 move on to the general election where it will be pared down to the 6 that will sit on the council. For more details click here.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kenton County local elections results; low voter turnout — just 12.65% — decides November choices

Low voter turnout — at a total of 12.65% — in Kenton County produced candidates for the fall elections. Of a total of 141,968 voters, just 17,965 voters chose to vote in the primary which chooses the party’s candidates for the general election in November. Most of those voters went to the polls in person to vote. 15,796 voters voted on election day, 1,421 participated in early voting and 748 voted absentee.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
leoweekly.com

4 Things You May Have Missed From A Wild Kentucky Primary Night

Louisville was understandably mostly focused last night on who won our mayoral race and Congressional race. But, there were big races outside of the city, smaller races in Louisville and even some surprising performances from those who lost that deserve our attention, too. Here are some important takeaways that you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Crime
lakercountry.com

Polston, incumbents fare well on Election Night

It was a good night for incumbent candidates in Russell County as each incumbent candidate won re-election. In the Russell County Sheriff’s Race, Derek Polston won by receiving 5,618 votes compared to Nick Bertram’s 1,176. In the race for Coroner, Mark Coots won by receiving 4,781 votes compared...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police chief discusses city’s 16th homicide of the year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many are reeling after Lexington’s latest homicide. “In broad daylight, that really tore me up,” said Ricardo Franklin, the community outreach coordinator for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Yellow caution tape bordered a busy Lexington intersection Tuesday evening. “I shook my head, I...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
NAACP
wymt.com

Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains

(WYMT) - Kentuckians headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots and make sure their voices were heard. ”That’s just my right,” said voter Emline Montgomery. “Then I don’t have a right to complain if someone gets in there that I’m not really as fond of.”
KENTUCKY STATE
harrodsburgherald.com

Ephraim McDowell Health Wins Boyle County Detention Center Medical Bid

The Mercer County-Boyle County Joint Jail Committee has chosen Ephraim McDowell Health to provide medical services at the Boyle County Detention Center. At last week’s meeting at the Boyle County Court House, the committee awarded the medical contract to McDowell, which operates three hospitals—including Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg—serving more than 119,000 people from six counties in central Kentucky.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Georgetown police officer named GCHS staff member of the week

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Last week an officer with the Georgetown Police Department was named the staff member of the week at Great Crossing High School. A statement presumably authored by K-9 Ollie, the recognized officer, was released on Sunday. “This is an honor and something I’ve dreamed...
GEORGETOWN, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky Primary: What to know before Primary Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Primary election is on Tuesday May 17. If you are planning to vote on election day there are a few things to keep in mind so you don’t run into any problems. The first thing to know is where you should go to...
KENTUCKY STATE
TwoSq Media

The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Beshear signs four bills benefiting military families, veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly to salute military children and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month; the measures were signed to help strengthen Kentucky’s military community. ”We thank them for their support in responding...
KENTUCKY STATE
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy