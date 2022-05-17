ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis Native Supports TOPGUN while serving with Naval Aviation Warfare Development Center

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
 2 days ago
Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Ahmay is a 2014 Broadneck High School graduate. Credit: Chief Mass Communications Specialist Jeffery Tilghman Williams / Navy Office of Community Outreach

FALLON, Nev.– An Annapolis, Maryland native is serving with Naval Aviation Warfare Development Center, supporting TOPGUN aviators at the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Ahmay is a 2014 Broadneck High School graduate.

“My parents taught me the importance of honesty and integrity,” said Ahmay.

These lessons have helped Ahmay while serving in the Navy.

Today, Ahmay serves as an aviation electronics technician onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, Nevada.

Fifty-two years ago, TOPGUN was introduced to reduce casualties of naval aviators sustained during the Vietnam War. Within a year, this goal was reached, with the United States having one casualty for every 12 enemy deaths. Since then, TOPGUN continues to train the finest naval aviators and has inspired one blockbuster movie released in May 1986, with a sequel planned for release in May of 2022.

Today’s U.S. Naval Aviators possess the professionalism, tactical skills, innovative mindset, and understanding of advanced technologies to succeed against adversaries. According to U.S. Navy officials, they are disciplined, critical thinkers who excel in challenging environments – like those seen in the movie.

“I am extremely excited about this movie’s impact,” said Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander Naval Air Forces. “Much like the trend that followed the original film, I am confident that Top Gun: Maverick will have a tremendous impact on our Navy recruiting efforts, greatly increasing the numbers of brave and talented Sailors among our ranks.”

According to Navy officials, TOPGUN is a prestigious program only open to the top one percent of naval aviators. Aviators who attend the course are trained in various areas, including air combat, jet maneuverability, enemy tactics, and more.

The mission of NAS Fallon is to support carrier air wings prior to deployment and other units during training and exercises. This goal is achieved through 300 clear flight days a year, four bombing ranges, an electronic warfare range, and many other training facilities. The base is also home to a 14,000-foot runway, which is the longest in the Navy. NAS Fallon provides aviators the unique opportunity to train in realistic battle scenarios while including every element of an air carrier wing. It is the only facility in the world with this ability. The aircraft stationed at NAS Fallon support aircraft carrier missions around the world. This year, the Navy is celebrating the centennial of the aircraft carrier and its importance to naval aviation. When the air wing is embarked on an aircraft carrier, the ship contains more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters, and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard these ships, aircraft carriers are self-contained mobile airports.

“The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy’s centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence,” said Rear Arm. James P. Downey, USN, Program Executive Officer (PEO) Aircraft Carriers. “These ships touch every part of our Navy’s mission to project power, ensure sea control, and deter our adversaries.”

Serving in the Navy means Ahmay is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances, and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“We are vital in keeping worldwide commerce flowing and preventing acts of aggression from potential threats,” said Ahmay.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Ahmay and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I was able to be a part of one of the longest Navy deployments in the past 30 years about USS Nimitz,” said Ahmay. “That meant a lot to me and helped me grow both personally and professionally.”

The future of U.S. aviation depends on the Navy’s ability to achieve its vision for defeating tomorrow’s air threats with the support of ground crews and aviators.

As Ahmay and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they pride serving their nation in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means helping protect my country,” said Ahmay.

