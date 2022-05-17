ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's dangerous to everyone,' Rockford residents worry about ATVs on city streets

By Jim Hagerty, Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago
ROCKFORD — Illegal ATVs and dirt bikes continue to plague Rockford streets, sending residents and officials into a tailspin about how to stop them.

With warm weather here to stay for the next several months, Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said complaints about reckless riders are already coming in.

Groups of three wheelers and four wheelers seem to be the biggest culprits, although dirt bikes are also seen speeding on the city’s main roadways, often going the wrong way, and cutting off cars and trucks.

Residents say ATVs also zip through subdivisions and buzz past businesses, posing a safety threat to pedestrians and children.

Rockford resident Jeff Ruthe believes the four wheelers he sees in his northwest side neighborhood are ridden by juveniles. He said if that’s the case citywide, there could be ways to stop them.

“You hold their parents responsible,” Ruthe said. “Or give them a place to ride.”

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara isn't ready to release details but said the city is working on creative solutions to curb the problem. He said along with potentially seeking assistance from the state, local officials are mulling the use of technology and adjustments to ordinances and fines to keep off-road vehicles at bay.

According to the City of Rockford Code of Ordinances, an ATV operating within 100 feet of a residence is prohibited and considered a nuisance. Violators can be fined $100 to $500 per incident.

“They pose a very real danger to not only the riders themselves, but to everyone they share the roads with,” McNamara said.

Ky Rankin, of Rockford, said scofflaws don’t share roads with anyone. They ride wherever they please, without any regard for others.

“They’re running lights, driving around doing wheelies, ignoring cars and pedestrians,” she said.

Rankin added that many of those pedestrians come and go from J&K’s Lounge, the Rockford bar she owns with her husband, John Jones. She said the ATVs she sees in the area primarily come out after sundown, when patrons are making their way from place to place downtown.

“It’s dangerous to everyone,” she said.

Mike Werckle, director of the West Side Show Room, hasn't had an issue near the North Main Street theater but has encountered ATVs near his home. He said he's generally not bothered with the activity when riders obey traffic laws. When they don't, however, things get worrisome.

"I don’t think it’s too much of a safety issue except when they are riding on the wrong side of the street or through people’s yards," Werckle said.

Rockford Police Department Public Information Officer Michelle Marcomb told the Register Star that brass is having ongoing discussions about how to deal with ATVs but, like the mayor's office, has yet to release particulars.

Until then, the chief and the mayor urge the public to use tip411, a new tool designed for citizens to anonymously report crime.

"The complaints with the ATVs that have been coming in, we are wanting to use tip411 for that as well," Redd said at an April 19 press conference. "We are going to have officers working on the back end to follow up on some of those complaints. Hopefully, we can get some more resolve to some of those issues that are taking place."

For safety reasons, officers typically don't get into chases with ATVs. And even though the vehicles aren't licensed for the streets, riders can be ticketed for traffic violations like reckless driving and speeding. Officers also have the authority to seize ATVs that are involved in reckless activity.

Rockford isn't alone. Dangerous use of ATVs is on the rise across Illinois.

"If someone in your neighborhood rides ATVs through the streets and you know where they park, send Rockford Police a tip through tip411," McNamara said.

Complaints can also be made on the city's website.

Jim Hagerty: jhagerty@rrstar.com; @jimhagerty

