Rockford, IL

Dinner on the Dock in downtown Rockford returns for the summer

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD — One of the city’s most popular warm weather attractions returns for another season on Thursday.

Dinner on the Dock at Prairie Street Brewing Co., 200 Prairie St., offers music lovers the chance to relax along the Rock River while enjoying a meal or a cold beverage.

Thursday's event will feature the classic rock band Three Good Men, who play dance tunes spanning several decades.

Dinner on the Dock runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. every Thursday weather permitting through the end of August and features a different band each week.

What rocks: See which outdoor patios were voted the best in the Rockford area

Country music aficionados may want to check out the Zac Matthews Band, who is scheduled to perform on May 26.

The Chicago-based cover band The Student Body will be the featured performers on June 2.

"It has been a tough couple of years so our theme this year is 'Come Together', since we kind of had to be apart with everything going on," said Prairie Street Brewing Co. director of events Danielle Teslow. "So this is a special year for Dinner on the Dock."

This year’s Dinner on the Dock series will offer expanded reserved seating options.

Table reservations should be made 48 hours before each week’s event.

For more information about Dinner on the Dock and the weekly performances, visit events@psbrewingco.com or call 815-277-9427.

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Dinner on the Dock in downtown Rockford returns for the summer

