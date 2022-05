Chicken wing fans on Long Island are gearing up for an exciting food competition that is headed for Oceanside on May 21. The Official Best Wings Championships is coming to the South Shore Craft Brewery, 3505 Hampton Rd. The event, which is hosted by BestWingsLI, is a chicken wing tour of the best wings and beer spots, and restaurants will arrive from across the Island, and even out of state, to face a judging panel determining which restaurants serve the best wings. Tickets for the event are available to adults 21 and older online at NYbestwingsfestival.com.

OCEANSIDE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO