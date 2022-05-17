Pfizer vaccine prevented almost 700,000 hospitalizations and 110,000 deaths in US

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists found that in 2021 the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine prevented 8.7 million symptomatic cases of the virus, as well as 690,000 hospitalizations and more than 110,000 deaths.

The vaccine is also credited with saving more than $30 billion in healthcare costs and over $40 billion in lost productivity.

The research is published in the Journal of Medical Economics and was conducted by Manuela Di Fusco et al.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first COVID-19 vaccine to become available in the US and was given to almost six in ten citizens who were fully vaccinated in 2021.

In the study, the team used a model, real-world and trial data to estimate how many symptomatic COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths would have occurred that year if the vaccine had not been available.

They also estimated how much these cases would have cost the healthcare system and the wider economy.

The results not only led to health benefits for millions of people but also an estimated $30.4 billion of savings in healthcare costs and $43.7 billion of savings in productivity losses.

The analyses showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contributed substantial public health impact in the US in 2021 and had a deep effect on the trajectory of the pandemic.

It was estimated to prevent millions of COVID-19 symptomatic cases, thousands of hospitalizations and deaths, and generated billions in societal economic value in the US in 2021.

The results highlight the opportunity to continue widespread vaccination uptake to prevent COVID-19-related diseases and generate societal benefits.

The team acknowledges their results can’t be generalized to other COVID-19 vaccine brands, indications, and populations not specifically analyzed.

Moreover, the model excluded the impact of the Omicron variant which emerged in the US at the end of the study period.

If you care about Covid, please read studies about vitamin D deficiency linked to severe COVID-19 and death, and you need three COVID-19 exposures to get a broad immunity for omicron.

For more information about Covid, please see recent studies about the cause of inflammation and clotting in severe COVID-19, and results showing why many people are against COVID vaccine and masks.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.