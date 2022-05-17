ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

This study shows the major cause of Parkinson’s disease

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228qO8_0fglH6wB00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of Copenhagen found that the most common form of the disease, encompassing 90% to 95% of all Parkinson’s Disease cases known as sporadic PD, is caused by a blockage of a pathway that regulates the nerve cell’s powerhouse, the mitochondria.

The research is published in Molecular Psychiatry and was conducted by Shohreh Issazadeh-Navikas et al.

12,000 people in Denmark and 7 to 10 million people worldwide suffer from Parkinson’s Disease (PD).

It is the second most common neurogenerative disorder of aging and the most common movement disorder, but the cause of the disease is largely unknown.

Just like when people eat, cells take what they need and get rid of the rest waste products.

But if the brain cells have this specific kind of signaling blockage, it means that the powerhouse of the cell—mitochondria—cannot get cleaned up after being damaged.

In the study, the team found the blockage leads to an accumulation of high amounts of damaged mitochondria, while not being able to produce enough energy for the cells.

It causes neurons to gradually die, which is the reason for the development of Parkinson’s Disease symptoms, and why it leads to dementia.

The blockage is caused by a dysregulation of the immune genes, which is normally important for fighting against viruses, but now researchers show that it is also responsible for regulating the energy supply of the nerve cells.

These pathways are very important for brain functions, but they are also associated with microbial and virus recognition.

For example, they are very important for fighting COVID-19, and a mutation in the related gene has been shown to be linked to a deadly outcome after contracting COVID-19.

In the study, the team combined and analyzed four data sets, which studied neurons from brains with Parkinson’s Disease and looked at what type of genes they express.

They then looked at which gene patterns were disturbed in patients with Parkinson’s Disease and especially those who had also developed PD with dementia.

They found that the accumulation of damaged mitochondrial mass leads to an increase in other toxic proteins.

When they compared patients to same-aged healthy patients without Parkinson’s Disease, they found that a protein called PIAS2 is highly expressed in the neurons.

They suggest this pathway should be evaluated for potential roles in the other forms of familial Parkinson’s Disease.

The team hopes the study will encourage research to counteract the pathway blockage, which could have a beneficial impact on the disease and prevent dementia.

If you care about Parkinson’s disease, please read studies about personality trait linked to Parkinson’s disease, and these foods could help reduce death risk in Parkinson’s disease.

For more information about brain health, please see recent studies that common high blood pressure drugs may prevent Parkinson’s, dementia, and results showing people with Parkinson’s may benefit from 7 walking strategies.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
MedicalXpress

Researchers find link between Parkinson's gene and vocal issues that could lead to earlier diagnosis

Parkinson's disease is perhaps best known for its movement-related symptoms, particularly tremors and stiffness. But the disease is also known to hinder vocal production, giving those with Parkinson's a soft monotonous voice. Those symptoms, research has suggested, often appear much earlier in the disease's development—sometimes decades before movement-related symptoms.
TUCSON, AZ
verywellmind.com

Dementia vs. Alzheimer's Disease: What Are the Differences?

Dementia and Alzheimer's disease are two medical conditions that share many similarities. This often causes people to mix up the conditions. The easiest way to distinguish them is to think of dementia as an umbrella term used to define cognitive decline, which causes memory loss and thinking difficulties. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia. However, its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment can be a little different than other forms of dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Marijuana linked to heart disease; supplement may mitigate risk, researchers report

People who use marijuana have an increased risk of heart disease and heart attack, according to a large study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The study also showed that the psychoactive component of the drug, known as THC, causes inflammation in endothelial cells that line the interior of blood vessels, as well as atherosclerosis in laboratory mice.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Brain Research#Drugs#Pd#Molecular Psychiatry
MedicalXpress

The 3 midlife factors that raise your odds for Alzheimer's

Certain lifestyle factors can sway the risk of dementia, and a new study points to the top threats to Americans these days: obesity, physical inactivity and lack of a high school diploma. Researchers found that in just the past decade, there has been a shift in the most important modifiable...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Young mom who was told by doctors that her agonizing back pain was the result of 'bad posture' from working at home discovers she has a tumor the size of a BABY'S HEAD on her spine

A young mom has claimed that doctors said her excruciating back pain was caused by 'bad posture' while working from home - only to find out that it was actually a tumor the size of a baby's head at the base of her spine. Ellie Chandler, 25, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Harvard Health

LATE: A common cause of dementia you’ve never heard of

If dementia is a general term that means thinking and memory has deteriorated to the point that it interferes with day-to-day function, what are the top three disorders that cause dementia in older individuals?. Did you think of Alzheimer’s disease? Good! Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia. Did...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
studyfinds.org

Mixing ibuprofen with common hypertension drugs may cause permanent kidney damage

WATERLOO, Ontario — If you’re currently taking a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for hypertension, researchers from the University of Waterloo warn that taking ibuprofen could be a very harmful combination. Scientists report combining the three drugs can result in acute kidney injury among certain medical profiles. In some cases, these kidney injuries can be permanent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
InsideHook

How to Eat Your Way Out of a Potential Dementia Diagnosis

Historically, men’s magazines haven’t given cognitive health the attention that it deserves. “DEFEAT DEMENTIA IN 60 YEARS” doesn’t have quite the same ring as “BUILD ABS IN SIX WEEKS.”. But the rate of Alzheimer’s is rising rapidly in America, and the disease could impact...
HEALTH
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy