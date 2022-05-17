ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Adrian Houser, Brewers attempt to hold down Braves again

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8mXt_0fglGxjM00

Adrian Houser will look to continue a string of impressive Milwaukee starts as the Brewers clash with the visiting Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night in the second game of a three-game series.

Milwaukee earned a 1-0 win Monday in the series opener behind seven shutout innings from Freddy Peralta. The right-hander registered a season-high 10 strikeouts and allowed just two hits and one walk.

“We pitched really well tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Freddy was great tonight. I thought he just got locked in and it was really, for seven innings, it was even, smooth, he didn’t get into trouble.”

Peralta’s impressive outing came after Brandon Woodruff allowed just one earned run in five innings against the Miami Marlins on Sunday. Woodruff also yielded two unearned runs, but he emerged with a 7-3 victory.

Thanks in large part to their starters, the Brewers have won three of their past four games. Milwaukee also is riding a four-game home winning streak.

Houser (3-3, 3.86 ERA) has the chance to keep momentum trending in the right direction, and he will look to bounce back from a pair of rough outings.

He has pitched to a 7.00 ERA over his past two starts, both of which came against the Cincinnati Reds. Houser allowed 13 hits across nine innings while walking five and striking out nine, earning one win and taking one loss.

The lineup behind him on Tuesday won’t include Andrew McCutchen, who is on the COVID-19 injured list, and it likely will be missing Willy Adames, who left the Sunday game with an ankle injury and didn’t play Monday.

Counsell said Adames might end up on the IL.

For the Braves, Ronald Acuna Jr. likely will be back in action on Tuesday after missing the past five games because of a groin injury. His offense would be greatly appreciated after Monday’s performance.

Atlanta’s offense never got going, managing just two hits. The last 17 Braves hitters were retired in order, and the bottom five batters in the lineup combined to go 0-for-15 with 11 strikeouts.

“Peralta was just spot on,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I mean, just go back and look at some of the at-bats, and he was just painting the black, and the stuff was good.

“You know you’re going to get good pitching the whole series when you come in here and play these guys.”

While Acuna is still working on getting back up to speed following his return from last season’s torn ACL, he has been productive while active. He is hitting .282 with two home runs and five RBIs through 10 games.

Left-hander Tucker Davidson (0-0, 16.88 ERA) will get the nod for the Braves on Tuesday in what will be his first start of the season.

In his lone major-league appearance this year, Davidson pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief against the Washington Nationals on April 11. He allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two.

Injuries have dealt a heavy blow to Atlanta’s pitching staff, as starter Mike Sororka and relievers Jay Jackson, Luke Jackson, Kirby Yates and Tyler Matzek are all out.

The Braves have lost three of their past four games and are 2-4 on the road in May.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Braves had major issues with haunted Milwaukee team hotel

The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee is allegedly haunted. It’s also a frequent team hotel for teams the Milwaukee Brewers are hosting, which can make for some stories. The Atlanta Braves can attest to that. While it doesn’t sound like any players experienced any explicit issues with the supernatural, they certainly had a miserable trip. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Braves players dealt with a power outage, low water pressure, and no hot water at the Pfister on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,700...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
City
Atlanta, GA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Garrett Stubbs sitting Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. J.T. Realmuto is returning to the lineup to replace Stubbs at catcher and hit seventh. numberFire’s models project Realmuto for 10.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Adrian Houser
FOX Sports

New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

LINE: Mets -198, Cardinals +167; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. New York is 11-8 at home and 24-14 overall. The Mets are 19-5 in games when they record eight or more hits. St. Louis is 20-16 overall and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux grabbing seat for Dodgers Tuesday in Game 1

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Gavin Lux is not in the starting lineup against left-hander Tyler Gilbert and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. What It Means:. Lux is taking a seat for the first game, but he will likely be lack for the second leg. Chris Taylor...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Edwin Rios sitting Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rios started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He is back on the bench Wednesday afternoon while Justin Turner takes over at DH and hits sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Brewers#Washington Nationals#Rockies#The Miami Marlins#Era#The Cincinnati Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
US News and World Report

Hiura's HR in 11th Gives Brewers 7-6 Victory Over Braves

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura celebrated his return to the majors by delivering the huge blow that capped the Milwaukee Brewers' biggest comeback of the season. Not bad for someone who spent much of the previous day battling the flu. Hiura hit a two-run homer off Jesse Chavez in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Brewers and Braves play, winner secures 3-game series

LINE: Brewers -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Milwaukee is 23-14 overall and 11-5 at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.50 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL. Atlanta is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy